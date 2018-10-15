DAWN.COM

Mansha 'Bomb' taken into custody from SC following his surrender

Haseeb BhattiUpdated October 15, 2018

Mansha 'Bomb' arrives at the Supreme Court on Monday to surrender himself for arrest. — DawnNews TV
Suspected land grabber Malik Mansha Ali Khokhar — widely known as Mansha 'Bomb' — was taken into custody from the Supreme Court on Monday after he had gone there to "surrender himself".

Mansha, who is wanted by police in over 80 criminal cases in Lahore, had spent more than four to five hours in the SC premises in the hopes of meeting Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar in person.

In a letter to the Supreme Court, Mansha wrote that suo motu proceedings had been initiated against him but he was unable to appear before the SC on the date fixed as he was unaware of the said proceedings. The letter added that Mansha was living at different address then the one mentioned on his CNIC.

However, the chief justice did not take the matter up and did not meet Mansha. The suspected land grabber was taken into custody by officials of the Secretariat Police Station.

In his letter, Mansha had said that he had found out about the proceedings through the media, adding that he was a "law abiding citizen" who would never think of not appearing before the court.

He added that he feared "discrimination" on the hands of the investigative agencies and asked the court for protection.

Earlier, while speaking to the media upon his arrival at the Supreme Court, he said that the Punjab police had added 'Bomb' to his name to malign him. He alleged that because of a political animosity, an investigation was being carried out against him.

Mansha had told the media that he had hidden from the police so that he could appear before CJP, adding that he would wait for the top judge.

He added that he had come to the SC of his own accord so that he could surrender himself for arrest as per the law.

"I am a family man and I have not grabbed anyone's land," he said, denying being part of any land mafia. "I have inherited the properties."

The suspected land grabber said that PML-N leaders Shahbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif had been unfair to him and that he was a PTI supporter.

An ATC had earlier issued arrest warrants for Mansha and his three sons in a case registered by Johar Town police on charges of attacking a team of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

According to the FIR, Mansha and his sons Faisal, Tariq and Asim, were accused of attacking an LDA team during an anti-encroachment operation in Johar Town area.

The suspects neither appeared before the court nor joined police investigation.

On Oct 4, an investigating officer (IO) told the court that the suspects had gone underground since the Supreme Court ordered a crackdown on land grabbers in Johar Town.

The IO asked the court to issue warrants for the arrest of the suspects. The court accepted the request and issued warrants, directing the police to produce them on Oct 10.

Comments (13)

dr d ali
Oct 15, 2018 03:44pm

now you must face the music, truth will prevail

Garib Awam ki_Awaz
Oct 15, 2018 04:10pm

Arrest him and conduct thorough and impartial investigation and if found guilty then punish him severely. No favour or mercy for anybody - justice must prevail.

Tariq, Lahore
Oct 15, 2018 04:32pm

That's a shrewd move by a 'law-abiding citizen' who supports PTI, but will the CJP buy your story? Your crimes were committed during the previous administrations!

Pakiforum
Oct 15, 2018 04:42pm

Beginning of a new drama.

wahid
Oct 15, 2018 04:56pm

Irrespective of whom you support you must abide by the law of the land and civilised society. He must be investigated and dealt in accordance with the law without any leniency as an example to others like him who encroach in other people’s property

Alba
Oct 15, 2018 06:16pm

"PML-N leaders Shahbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif had been unfair to him and that he is a PTI supporter." _ He is way ahead of the game. Severing all ties to or knowledge of Nawaz and Shabaz before he is asked any questions about knowing them. He is too slippery for me. No wonder none of the 80 charges against him have stuck to him. _ "Dear Prime Minister Khan, I am writing you this letter because now that I am a PTI supporter maybe you can help me."

Aakif Siddiqui
Oct 15, 2018 06:19pm

Only in Pakistan.

Leoman
Oct 15, 2018 06:22pm

Even a man like him feared the police.

IKkarachi
Oct 15, 2018 06:27pm

what a stunt man from Lahore for politicians time to degrease him

Asif
Oct 15, 2018 06:33pm

Is there anyone in this country who really can put hands on these people?

Zak
Oct 15, 2018 06:49pm

Suddenly, they come out all innocent, victimised, family men. Why would police have you charged in 80 criminal cases of land grab. FBR should see if he is filer and match income to his land grab holdings.

khaja
Oct 15, 2018 07:05pm

What will you do with all those land when you only need six feet.

Gilzai
Oct 15, 2018 07:27pm

If found guilty,confiscate and give all his and his family assets to DAM funds and no jail time.

