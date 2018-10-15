DAWN.COM

Degrees of Radio Pak, PTV employees appointed after 2008 to be verified

Dawn.comOctober 15, 2018

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry. — File
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry announced that the relevant authorities have been directed to verify the authenticity of the degrees of Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television employees appointed after 2008, Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

According to the information minister, a three-member board headed by the director general of internal publicity wing of the Information Ministry will carry out the verification process.

The process of verification is expected to be completed within a month and a member of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) will also assist the board in the process.

Chaudhry said that the verification process would begin with senior officials.

In case the degrees of any of the officials are not verified by the HEC, they will be liable to re-deposit the salaries they received in the bank.

The officers responsible for the appointment of people whose degrees have not been verified will also be sent notices.

