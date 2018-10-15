Degrees of Radio Pak, PTV employees appointed after 2008 to be verified
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry announced that the relevant authorities have been directed to verify the authenticity of the degrees of Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television employees appointed after 2008, Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.
According to the information minister, a three-member board headed by the director general of internal publicity wing of the Information Ministry will carry out the verification process.
The process of verification is expected to be completed within a month and a member of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) will also assist the board in the process.
Chaudhry said that the verification process would begin with senior officials.
In case the degrees of any of the officials are not verified by the HEC, they will be liable to re-deposit the salaries they received in the bank.
The officers responsible for the appointment of people whose degrees have not been verified will also be sent notices.
Comments (10)
good
Mr. minister! first verify of those who are going to verify others'. Fake degrees mills are responsible for bad image of Pakistani expats overseas.
Good decision for Radio PK and TV employees, who's jobs were not secured.
Do you mean to say that earlier than the year 2008 all appointments were made by anyone in power only on the basis of merit? It would seem that you are selective in choosing the wrong doers only from those whom you consider as the enemies?
This is very appreciatiable step taken by govt of PTI, I would request PTI to investigate all departments of the govt , there are hundreds thousands working WITHOUT DEGRES
Why not from Musharraf rule.
Why not to verify degrees of all employees regardless their date of appointment?
Wha about PIA ?
Bravo!!
Excluding appointees by Musharraf; because touching that fence will burn the hands.