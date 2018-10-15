DAWN.COM

LHC approves Khawaja Saad Rafique and Salman Rafique's request for bail

Rana BilalOctober 15, 2018

— File Photo
The Lahore High Court (LHC) approved Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique's request for protective bail on Monday.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Oct 11 had turned down petitions filed by the senior PML-N leader and his brother seeking protective bail and legal protection against alleged harassment by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The bench had asked why Rafique had not approached the LHC which was the appropriate forum for him to seek protective bail.

Rafique's lawyer expressed fear that his client would be arrested if returns to Lahore at that moment.

"We have reached here after a lot of difficulty," he added, suggesting that the ex-minister would approach LHC once he had been granted protective bail by the IHC.

After the IHC's rejection of their request for protection bail, the two brothers went to the LHC.

On Monday, the LHC told NAB not to make an arrest until Oct 24 and issued a notice to the bureau asking for a reply in the matter.

More details to follow

