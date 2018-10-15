Overseas Pakistanis’ votes to be included in final by-polls tally, decides ECP
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to include the votes cast by overseas Pakistanis in the by-poll results after a meeting with National Database and Registration Authority authorities on Monday.
ECP Spokesman Nadeem Qasim said that the details of all the votes cat through the internet have been sent to the relevant returning officers (ROs).
"The ROs will add these results to their final tallies," Qasim added.
Out of 7,364 registered overseas Pakistanis votes, 6,233 polled their votes through i-voting software in Sunday's by-polls.
The ECP had allowed overseas Pakistanis to vote in the by-polls on an experimental basis on the directives of the Supreme Court.
Though the ECP has not released a statement about the turnout in the by-polls — that were held on 24 provincial assembly seats and 11 National Assembly constituencies — an official said the estimated turnout was between 35 and 40 per cent.
Comments (6)
Don't know what is problem? as it is very simple regarding casting of vote by the Overseas. A person who want to cast vote he must go in the nearest Pakistan Embassy and after proper identification he may cast their vote. its so simple.
Why election commission did not hold meeting regarding fate of oversees voters before by-election. Election commission role appearing doubtful, in general election due to RTS issue, it made PTI's victory doubtful, and now when every candidate celebrated his victory in by-election, and oversee's vote can impact the result, that would be result in chaos in political scenario.
Dear ECP! plz do include in oversees vote in final result on urgent basis.
@fida hussain! it is simple, but ECP always make things doubtful, ECP is the organization of inefficient people.
Good decision. It will encourage more Pakistanis living overseas to register. I hope this doesn't give rise to more controversies at this stage.
They should have sorted this out BEFORE - what is wrong with these people????
Also please can they sort out the requirements to be an overseas voter - asking for a machine readable passport AND NICOP is completely unfair - should be one or the other.
the overseas vote were allowed to be cast and included in the final tally So where is the doubt in this ?