ECP, Nadra to hold meeting to decide fate of votes cast by overseas Pakistanis in by-polls

Dawn.comOctober 15, 2018

Election Commission of Pakistan. — Photo/File
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will reach a final decision about the inclusion of votes cast by overseas Pakistanis in the by-poll results after a meeting with National Database and Registration Authority authorities on Monday, Radio Pakistan reported.

ECP Spokesman Nadeem Qasim said that the decision to include overseas voters' ballots will be taken once the election body is fully satisfied that they are valid.

Out of 7,364 registered overseas Pakistanis votes, 6,233 polled their votes through i-voting software in Sunday's by-polls. The ECP had allowed overseas Pakistanis to vote in the by-polls on an experimental basis on the directives of the Supreme Court.

Though the ECP has not released a statement about the turnout in the by-polls — that were held on 24 provincial assembly seats and 11 National Assembly constituencies — an official said the estimated turnout was between 35 and 40 per cent.

