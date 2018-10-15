ECP decides to include votes cast by overseas Pakistanis in by-polls after meeting with Nadra

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to include the votes cast by overseas Pakistanis in the by-poll results after a meeting with National Database and Registration Authority authorities on Monday.

ECP Spokesman Nadeem Qasim said that the details of all the votes cat through the internet have been sent to the relevant returning officers (ROs).

"The ROs will add these results to their final tallies," Qasim added.

Out of 7,364 registered overseas Pakistanis votes, 6,233 polled their votes through i-voting software in Sunday's by-polls.

The ECP had allowed overseas Pakistanis to vote in the by-polls on an experimental basis on the directives of the Supreme Court.

Though the ECP has not released a statement about the turnout in the by-polls — that were held on 24 provincial assembly seats and 11 National Assembly constituencies — an official said the estimated turnout was between 35 and 40 per cent.