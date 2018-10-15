DAWN.COM

LHC accepts petition to remove Sharjeel Khan's name from ECL

Rana BilalUpdated October 15, 2018

Sharjeel Khan is banned from playing cricket for five years for spot-fixing. — Photo/File
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday accepted cricketer Sharjeel Khan's petition to remove his name from the Exit Control List (ECL), DawnNewsTV reported.

Justice Shahid Waheed heard the petition to decide the maintainability of the case. The petition, filed on Khan's behalf by his counsel Ejaz Ahmed, says that the cricketer was unable to go to perform Umrah and meet his brother in Dubai due to travel restrictions placed on him. It further argues that the interior ministry illegally placed Khan's name on the ECL.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), interior ministry and the Federal Investigation Agency have been nominated as respondents.

The high court office had earlier dismissed the petition as non-maintainable. The LHC, however, overturned that decision. Even if a petition is declared as non-maintainable by court office, the case is sent to a judge.

Khan was slapped with a five-year ban from playing cricket by a PCB-appointed Anti-Corruption Unit last year after he was found guilty of spot-fixing in the second edition of the Pakistan Super League.

