PTI signs MoU to boost ties with Communist Party of China

ISLAMABAD: The Pakis­tan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and the Communist Party of China have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen party-to-party relations.

During an event held at the Foreign Office, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Chinese minis­ter Song Tao signed the MoU.

PTI secretary general Arshad Dad, Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem and other party leaders were present on the occasion.

“Witnessed MoU signing ceremony between Communist Party of China and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf to further strengthen party to party relations,” Senator Shahzad Waseem tweeted after the event.

Mr Qureshi tweeted: “China is an all weather friend and strategic partner. We start a new chapter in our relations with the signing of an MoU between PTI and the Communist Party of China. A regular exchange of ideas will help both countries and political parties to combat the challenges we face today.”

The two parties also agreed to exchange high-level delegations to further understand each other, bring the two nations closer to each other and to address the issues.

Earlier on Saturday, the Chinese delegation visited the PTI secretariat where it was received by Arshad Dad.

China has been playing an important role in addressing the issues of Pakistan. Tens of billions of dollars have been in­­vested in Pakistan under the CPEC which is a framework of regional connectivity. The CPEC will not only benefit China and Pakistan but will also have a positive impact on Iran, Afghanistan, India, Central Asian Republics and the region.

