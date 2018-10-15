DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PTI signs MoU to boost ties with Communist Party of China

Ikram JunaidiUpdated October 15, 2018

Email

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Song Tao, an official of the Communist Party’s Central Committee, exchange documents on Sunday after signing an MoU between Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and the Communist Party to strengthen relations between the two parties.—Online
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Song Tao, an official of the Communist Party’s Central Committee, exchange documents on Sunday after signing an MoU between Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and the Communist Party to strengthen relations between the two parties.—Online

ISLAMABAD: The Pakis­tan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and the Communist Party of China have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen party-to-party relations.

During an event held at the Foreign Office, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Chinese minis­ter Song Tao signed the MoU.

PTI secretary general Arshad Dad, Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem and other party leaders were present on the occasion.

“Witnessed MoU signing ceremony between Communist Party of China and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf to further strengthen party to party relations,” Senator Shahzad Waseem tweeted after the event.

Mr Qureshi tweeted: “China is an all weather friend and strategic partner. We start a new chapter in our relations with the signing of an MoU between PTI and the Communist Party of China. A regular exchange of ideas will help both countries and political parties to combat the challenges we face today.”

The two parties also agreed to exchange high-level delegations to further understand each other, bring the two nations closer to each other and to address the issues.

Earlier on Saturday, the Chinese delegation visited the PTI secretariat where it was received by Arshad Dad.

China has been playing an important role in addressing the issues of Pakistan. Tens of billions of dollars have been in­­vested in Pakistan under the CPEC which is a framework of regional connectivity. The CPEC will not only benefit China and Pakistan but will also have a positive impact on Iran, Afghanistan, India, Central Asian Republics and the region.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

1000 characters
Hwh
Oct 15, 2018 08:44am

What does it mean? If it is true, then change from PTI to communists party of Pakistan. From green to red.

Recommend 0
SialkotiMalibu.
Oct 15, 2018 08:49am

No back bone.

Recommend 0
Hedonist
Oct 15, 2018 09:10am

Friendship can be boosted with $6 billion grant.

Recommend 0
Afifa
Oct 15, 2018 09:22am

What was that ?? Very strange to do it at party level.

Recommend 0
seemab
Oct 15, 2018 09:23am

Cannot say if PTI wants to rule like a communist party?

Recommend 0
DR. LAHARIA
Oct 15, 2018 09:43am

good work but mou means nothing.This must need to understand by our fellow neighbor

Recommend 0
KSRana
Oct 15, 2018 09:50am

Government to government ties are ok, but what is this?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated October 15, 2018

US-Taliban talks

A PUBLICLY acknowledged meeting between a US envoy and the Afghan Taliban is perhaps another sign that the US is, at...
October 15, 2018

Public service message

IN a room full of cameramen, Sindh Education Minister Sardar Ali Shah enrolled his eight-year-old daughter into a...
October 15, 2018

Investing in the young

NEW World Bank research explains investing in human capital should be prioritised by governments aiming for ...
October 14, 2018

Judicial reform

THE judicial activism of Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar can and has divided opinion in independent legal...
October 14, 2018

Registering handsets

THE Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has announced that the long-anticipated Device Identification, Registration...
October 14, 2018

Climate change threat

IT was once said that we have to preserve the well-being of the planet for future generations. But it now seems that...