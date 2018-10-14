DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.
Facebook Count
Twitter Share

Email

APP35-14 RAWALPINDI: October 14 – An elderly person on the way on his motorcycle with political party flag during by-election. APP photo by Abid Zia —

In pictures: Pakistan votes in by-elections on 35 constituencies

370 candidates ran for by-elections: 218 from Punjab, 57 from Sindh, 59 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 36 from Balochistan.
APPPublished Oct 14, 2018 11:07pm

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that the by-elections in 35 constituencies were held on Sunday in a free, fair and peaceful manner.

As many as 370 candidates ran for by-elections in 35 constituencies of national and provincial assemblies, out of which 218 candidates had contested from Punjab, 57 from Sindh, 59 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 36 from Balochistan.

According to an ECP official, voters exercised their right to vote to elect their representatives during polling time from 8am to 5pm without break.

He said that for the first time in the history of the country, overseas Pakistani voters participated in the election process by casting their vote. As many as 7,364 eligible I-voters were given voter passes for the by-polls.

Elections were held on 24 seats from provincial assemblies, including 11 seats for Punjab Assembly, nine for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and two each for Sindh and Balochistan.

For the 11 National Assembly seats, by-elections were held in nine constituencies in Punjab, one in Sindh and one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ECP official said that total registered voters for the 35 constituencies were 9,283,074. A fair amount of voter turnout was seen, especially with women and the elderly showing up to vote in droves.

Security at high alert at a polling station during by-elections in PK-78 constituency in Peshawar. —APP
Security at high alert at a polling station during by-elections in PK-78 constituency in Peshawar. —APP

Officers performing security check at the NA-243 constituency in Karachi. —APP
Officers performing security check at the NA-243 constituency in Karachi. —APP

Relative of a senior citizen helping her to cast her vote at a Naseer Pur PP-22 polling station. —APP
Relative of a senior citizen helping her to cast her vote at a Naseer Pur PP-22 polling station. —APP

A man carrying his elderly father for casting vote for PP-222 by-election in Naseer Pur. —APP
A man carrying his elderly father for casting vote for PP-222 by-election in Naseer Pur. —APP

Security official checking identity of a citizen before he enters a polling station in Lahore. —APP
Security official checking identity of a citizen before he enters a polling station in Lahore. —APP

Prime Minister Imran Khan casts his vote in Islamabad's NA-53. —PTI
Prime Minister Imran Khan casts his vote in Islamabad's NA-53. —PTI

Security personnel on high alert in front of polling station in Peshawar. —APP
Security personnel on high alert in front of polling station in Peshawar. —APP

Women showing their Identity cards after casting vote outside a polling station in Jalapur Pirwala. —APP
Women showing their Identity cards after casting vote outside a polling station in Jalapur Pirwala. —APP

A senior citizen checking his name in voters list at an Islamabad polling camp. —APP
A senior citizen checking his name in voters list at an Islamabad polling camp. —APP

Polling staff counts the votes after polling ended in NA-35 constituency of Mastung area. —APP
Polling staff counts the votes after polling ended in NA-35 constituency of Mastung area. —APP

Polling officials open the ballot box at an Islamabad polling station to begin counting votes. —APP
Polling officials open the ballot box at an Islamabad polling station to begin counting votes. —APP

A youngster holding flags of political parties outside polling station in Rawalpindi. —APP
A youngster holding flags of political parties outside polling station in Rawalpindi. —APP

Comments (0)

1000 characters

COMMENTS POLICY

DAWN.COM

Copyright © 2018

Scribe Publishing Platform