In pictures: Pakistan votes in by-elections on 35 constituencies

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that the by-elections in 35 constituencies were held on Sunday in a free, fair and peaceful manner.

As many as 370 candidates ran for by-elections in 35 constituencies of national and provincial assemblies, out of which 218 candidates had contested from Punjab, 57 from Sindh, 59 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 36 from Balochistan.

According to an ECP official, voters exercised their right to vote to elect their representatives during polling time from 8am to 5pm without break.

He said that for the first time in the history of the country, overseas Pakistani voters participated in the election process by casting their vote. As many as 7,364 eligible I-voters were given voter passes for the by-polls.

Elections were held on 24 seats from provincial assemblies, including 11 seats for Punjab Assembly, nine for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and two each for Sindh and Balochistan.

For the 11 National Assembly seats, by-elections were held in nine constituencies in Punjab, one in Sindh and one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ECP official said that total registered voters for the 35 constituencies were 9,283,074. A fair amount of voter turnout was seen, especially with women and the elderly showing up to vote in droves.

Security at high alert at a polling station during by-elections in PK-78 constituency in Peshawar. —APP

Officers performing security check at the NA-243 constituency in Karachi. —APP

Relative of a senior citizen helping her to cast her vote at a Naseer Pur PP-22 polling station. —APP

A man carrying his elderly father for casting vote for PP-222 by-election in Naseer Pur. —APP

Security official checking identity of a citizen before he enters a polling station in Lahore. —APP

Prime Minister Imran Khan casts his vote in Islamabad's NA-53. —PTI

Security personnel on high alert in front of polling station in Peshawar. —APP

Women showing their Identity cards after casting vote outside a polling station in Jalapur Pirwala. —APP

A senior citizen checking his name in voters list at an Islamabad polling camp. —APP

Polling staff counts the votes after polling ended in NA-35 constituency of Mastung area. —APP

Polling officials open the ballot box at an Islamabad polling station to begin counting votes. —APP