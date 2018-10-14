Govt to sign agreements with China, UAE to check money laundering: Shahzad Akbar
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Sunday said that the government has finalised a mutual legal assistance law to obtain evidence from foreign jurisdictions about financial crimes and mega corruption cases involving Pakistanis, reported Radio Pakistan.
While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Akbar said the law will soon be placed before the cabinet and it will be brought first through an ordinance and then presented before the parliament.
This law is more open and will empower the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency to carry out the investigations as per the international treaties, Akbar was quoted as saying. Agreements will also be signed with China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the exchange of information.
The former NAB deputy prosecutor general said that a bilateral treaty is again being ratified with the Swiss authorities which will enable the country to get the details of the bank accounts opened by Pakistani nationals, adding that Pakistan has already signed a treaty with the United Kingdom which will help speed up the investigations into different high profile asset cases.
Akbar is scheduled to visit UK next week where he will "meet with his counterpart of national crime agency and also hold discussions on the pending requests for extradition, including that of former finance minister Ishaq Dar", reported Radio Pakistan.
Earlier this month, the government had claimed to have detected over 10,000 properties of Pakistanis worth billions of rupees in the United Kingdom and the UAE.
“Interestingly, information about half of the properties in the two countries were available with previous governments, but no action was taken because any such action could expose the rulers too,” Akbar had said at a press conference with Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.
Comments (10)
This should be pursued vigorously with all relevant nations where plundered money is stashed.
What does China have to do with money laundering?? This month, the government detected over 10,000 rental properties of Pakistanis in the United Kingdom and the UAE. - Ten thousand is just a start. Practically everyone rich is a tax cheat.
Good thing it won't be placed before the National Assembly. Any such legislation would never pass there.
Everything is in future tense? "Will sign" but before that doing time-pass in media. All school kids are ministers in Naya Pakistan.
The so-called 10,000 plus plus assets of Pakistanis in various country shall remain 99% 'SO-CALLED'. It will be very hard for the government to fight cases in foreign courts with evidences to support their claim. So it shall remain a good hot talking point and no result. Many Pakistanis may have transferred funds via HUNDI SYSTEM to U.K. or DUBAI etc. by selling their property in Pakistan.
In the eyes of western law, this may not be illegal wealth.
Pakistan should have signed agreements with UAE, UK and China long time back. Due to rampant corruption in Pakistan the only way to control money laundering in Pakistan is to strengthen banking regulation and impose restrictions on money changers by destroying their mafia style net work.
Too late too little. PTI has shown it's immaturity and extreme slack and slow action in dealing with trapping the corrupt. The corrupt must have taken counter measures to get rid of evidence.
It is the Foreign countries who encourage, allow and accept Mega Laundring deposit in their banks. They invest there. Even based on amount, visa and nationality is given.
No leader or any body under prosecution in Pakistan should get Asylum , allowed bank deposit and he must be returned to home country to face charges.
China? Money laundering? Why China? Try UK or USA
Its is easier to talk about to bring back the laundered money than to be able really to bring it back to the country. These launderers are nothing, but an organised mafia!