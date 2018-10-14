DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

8-year-old boy injured as Indian forces bomb civilian area near LoC: ISPR

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated October 14, 2018

Email

An Indian army soldier takes up position near the Line of Control. —File
An Indian army soldier takes up position near the Line of Control. —File

Indian forces target-bombed a civilian residential area near the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday, resulting in severe injuries to an 8-year-old boy, the military's media wing said.

The "unprovoked" shelling by the Indian army occurred in the Chiri Kot sector of the LoC, said a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), adding Pakistani forces "responded effectively to the Indian post that engaged in the shelling".

The injured boy was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

The latest violence along the heavily militarised border comes after only a few weeks of relative calm.

In early September, a Pakistani villager was killed in "unprovoked" firing by Indian troops across the LoC. Abdul Rauf was fatally shot by Indian security forces in the Kotkoterra Sector while grazing animals, according to an FO statement.

Earlier in August, a 65-year-old man was killed when Indian troops resorted to "unprovoked" firing across the LoC in Danna sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement had said.

Zulfiqar, a resident of Mouji village, died after Indian border forces targeted the civilian population in Danna sector, the statement added.

The August incident came just two days after the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan and India had made a hotline contact and expressed “general satisfaction” over the situation along the LoC and Working Boundary since their last communication on May 29 for reinvigorating the ceasefire agreement.

While the Indian DGMO had held out the assurance that no such action which might vitiate the atmosphere at the LoC would be taken, his Pakistani counterpart promised “investigation” if “actionable intelligence” was provided regarding certain Indian allegations, Dawn reported.

Pakistan’s DGMO, however, had expressed concern over violations of ceasefire by India and “deliberately targeting innocent civilians” which claimed four lives and left 32 injured since May 29.

“It was conveyed that such actions are extremely detrimental for peace along LoC,” according to a statement then issued by ISPR.

The Pakistan DGMO also expressed concern over “unusual movements of weapons and forces along LoC” and cautioned the Indian official over any provocation which had the potential to vitiate the environment. “[The] Indian DGMO assured that no such move had taken place,” the statement read.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The new Cold War

The new Cold War

The confrontation between the US and China is likely to escalate in words and deeds.

Editorial

October 14, 2018

Judicial reform

THE judicial activism of Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar can and has divided opinion in independent legal...
October 14, 2018

Registering handsets

THE Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has announced that the long-anticipated Device Identification, Registration...
October 14, 2018

Climate change threat

IT was once said that we have to preserve the well-being of the planet for future generations. But it now seems that...
Updated October 13, 2018

CPEC transparency

A MOMENT of truth seems to be rapidly approaching for the PTI government.
Judicial accountability
Updated October 13, 2018

Judicial accountability

Shaukat Siddiqui has demonstrated that he does not even have basic decency and humanity to be a superior court judge.
October 13, 2018

From books to guns

FOR those that call the shots in Delhi, especially those tasked with overseeing Kashmir policy, the fact that a...