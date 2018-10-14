DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Netanyahu threatens Hamas with 'very strong blows'

AFPOctober 14, 2018

Email

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday threatened to inflict “very strong blows” on Hamas after fresh violence along the border with the Gaza Strip controlled by the Islamist group.

“Hamas has apparently not understood the message — if these attacks do not stop, they will be stopped in another way, in the form of very, very strong blows”, Netanyahu said during the weekly cabinet meeting.

Seven Palestinians were killed in clashes along the Gaza border on Friday and Israel suspended fuel deliveries, having accused Hamas of using demonstrations as cover for attacks against the Jewish state.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The new Cold War

The new Cold War

The confrontation between the US and China is likely to escalate in words and deeds.

Editorial

October 14, 2018

Judicial reform

THE judicial activism of Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar can and has divided opinion in independent legal...
October 14, 2018

Registering handsets

THE Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has announced that the long-anticipated Device Identification, Registration...
October 14, 2018

Climate change threat

IT was once said that we have to preserve the well-being of the planet for future generations. But it now seems that...
Updated October 13, 2018

CPEC transparency

A MOMENT of truth seems to be rapidly approaching for the PTI government.
Judicial accountability
Updated October 13, 2018

Judicial accountability

Shaukat Siddiqui has demonstrated that he does not even have basic decency and humanity to be a superior court judge.
October 13, 2018

From books to guns

FOR those that call the shots in Delhi, especially those tasked with overseeing Kashmir policy, the fact that a...