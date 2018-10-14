Saudis reject threats as stocks drop amid scrutiny over missing journalist

Saudi Arabia on Sunday rejected any “threats” of economic sanctions or political pressure — a day after United States President Donald Trump’s comments on the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi.

The statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency also warned that the kingdom will respond to any steps taken against it.

This statement came after the Saudi stock market plunged by nearly 7 percent at one point on Sunday.

The statement did not directly acknowledge Khashoggi’s disappearance.

In an interview to be aired on Sunday, Trump told CBS' “60 Minutes”: “We're going to get to the bottom of it and there will be severe punishment”.

Turkish officials say they fear Saudi agents killed Khashoggi after he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

The kingdom has called the allegations “baseless”, but has offered no evidence the writer ever left the consulate.