Saudis reject threats as stocks drop amid scrutiny over missing journalist
Saudi Arabia on Sunday rejected any “threats” of economic sanctions or political pressure — a day after United States President Donald Trump’s comments on the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi.
The statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency also warned that the kingdom will respond to any steps taken against it.
This statement came after the Saudi stock market plunged by nearly 7 percent at one point on Sunday.
The statement did not directly acknowledge Khashoggi’s disappearance.
In an interview to be aired on Sunday, Trump told CBS' “60 Minutes”: “We're going to get to the bottom of it and there will be severe punishment”.
Turkish officials say they fear Saudi agents killed Khashoggi after he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2.
The kingdom has called the allegations “baseless”, but has offered no evidence the writer ever left the consulate.
Incidental fallout and investors shying away from doing business the Saudis is to be expected in the short term. In the long-term, profits and opportunities trump all other considerations. So this may only be a temporary setback and PR stunt on the part of those high profile business tycons and barnds like Branson, Uber, Apple, CNN, New Your Time etc..
In a few weeks they may all be signing up contracts with the Saudis.
@skeptic I don't think so, this one is quite complicated now. Circumstances around killing and brutality (if it's true) and the fact that happened inside a consulate is quite unique and extraordinary. There might be some great repercussions both domestically and internationally. MBS is being described as a "non stable" person among foreign diplomats. The pressure will increase on him in coming days
That is the power of the president of the United States. The "2 weeks" threat is not to taken lightly .
@Skeptic Political gimmicks it is. At end of it all, money matters! And they all know where that is, whether they like it or not.
Nothing to do with Trump. Markets are rocky all over the world.
These 'baseless' allegations turns out to be true if no proof provided very soon.
@Skeptic The Prince has to tame his anger!
US will just use this to extort more protection money from KSA... it has no other interest
Kings and Queens should be abolished around the world. They serve no useful purpose and in the case of the Saudis it keeps the people in fear of their lives. I hope Salman gets punished severely for this.
This is exactly what happens when you think that based on wealth, health, power, Influence and position, you can do anything and everything.
Momentary fluctuations are where sharks makes killing.
@Skeptic well it goes to show profits and wealth supersedes justice. One of the drawback in capitalism.
US is only real superpower in world today
@Skeptic Greed trumps every thing. It is sad journalist life is not valued.. The consumers should act against these organizations that crawl back to KSA.
@Skeptic You are right.Temporarily these guys are showing their human side. In the long run they will go back and praise the Saudis. Their business is much more important than the life of one ordinary Jamal Khasogi. The westerners fear their pay masters more than anything. Saudis will win over because they have thick wallet.