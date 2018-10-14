DAWN.COM

Saudi stocks drop after Trump threat over missing writer

APOctober 14, 2018

Jamal Khashoggi. — File
Jamal Khashoggi. — File

The Saudi stock market has dropped more than 6.8 percent after President Donald Trump threatened “severe punishment” over the disappearance of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

The drop in the Tadawul exchange in Riyadh happened on Sunday, the first day of trading.

In an interview to be aired Sunday, Trump told CBS' “60 Minutes” that “We're going to get to the bottom of it and there will be severe punishment.”

Turkish officials say they fear Saudi agents killed Khashoggi after he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

The kingdom has called the allegations “baseless,” but has offered no evidence the writer ever left the consulate.

Skeptic
Oct 14, 2018 02:33pm

Incidental fallout and investors shying away from doing business the Saudis is to be expected in the short term. In the long-term, profits and opportunities trump all other considerations. So this may only be a temporary setback and PR stunt on the part of those high profile business tycons and barnds like Branson, Uber, Apple, CNN, New Your Time etc..

In a few weeks they may all be signing up contracts with the Saudis.

