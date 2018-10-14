Security personnel told to stay away from counting process

ISLAMABAD: The Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has barred security personnel deployed in and outside polling stations for by-elections being held across the country on Sunday (today) from meddling in the counting process.

A code of conduct issued for the security personnel from Pakistan Army, Pak­istan Rangers, Frontier Corps, Frontier Consta­bulary, Levies forces, police and other security agencies contains a long list of do’s and don’ts.

A security man will be required to provide peaceful environment at polling station for completion of counting process unless a malpractice in counting process has been identified. “In that case, he shall inform his officer in-charge through the fastest means available, who in turn shall inform Returning Officer or Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan for action against the Presiding Officer,” reads the code of conduct.

ECP’s code of conduct for by-elections contains a long list of do’s and don’ts

The security personnel have been asked not to arrest any person inside the polling station unless explicitly instructed by the presiding officer to do so.

The code of conduct requires them to perform their duties in accordance with the law and within the confines of the mandate assigned to Pakistan Army and civil armed forces to assist the ECP in the conduct of free, fair and transparent be-elections, by providing secure environment for maintenance of law and order, providing security to presiding officers during transportation of polling bags from the offices of returning officers to polling stations and providing security, during transportation of election material, to presiding officers after completion of polling and counting at polling stations till receipt of record in the offices of returning officers.

According to it, the security personnel are required to remain impartial throughout the election process in general and during the voting process in particular. They will not act in favour of or against any party or candidate in any manner whatsoever and render their fullest cooperation to the presiding officer for maintenance of order and for ensuring un-interrupted voting at the polling station.

They have been asked to check each voter before he or she enters the premises of a polling station to ensure that no person can bring with himself/herself any weapon / explosive or undesirable item, including mobile phones, which could sabotage the polling process, facilitate voters and ensure that they are properly queued. Elderly, transgender persons, pregnant women, women with infants and disabled voters are entitled to have prioritised dealing.

The personnel of the army and civil armed forces (deployed inside and outside) a polling station while performing their duties are supposed to first report to the presiding officer any irregularity or malpractice they observe inside or outside of polling station and act according to the instructions issued by him in that regard. In case, the presiding officer does not act to prevent the commission of any reported irregularity or malpractice, the security personnel will immediately bring the matter to the notice of their designated officer-in-charge who in turn will inform the returning officer or the ECP secretary to take action against the presiding officer.

The security personnel have been asked to acquaint themselves with the fact that one polling agent of each contesting candidate is by law allowed to perform his/her duty at each polling booth; however, only one polling agent of each candidate will be allowed by the presiding officer to observe counting process and tabulation of results, and be aware of the fact that polling agent of each candidate who observed the counting process is, by law, allowed to take copy of Form-45 (Result of the Count) and Form-46 (Ballot Paper Account) from the presiding officer. Similarly an observer, if any, who is present at the time of counting, may also receive the copies of the forms from the presiding officer.

While performing duties inside the polling station they will be required to coordinate in a manner that snapshot of Form-45 (Result of the Count) and tabulated result has been taken and sent through Result Trans­mission System (RTS) to Election Commission and Returning Officer by res­pec­­tive Presiding Officers. In case, due to any technical reason, the RTS is not functioning, the Presiding Officers shall not wait at the polling station and shall move to the office of the Returning Officer immediately along with polling record.

The personnel have been told to allow the accredited observers and media persons to enter a polling station for a brief duration. Media persons will be allowed along with cameras for making footage of the voting process or counting process; however, they will not make footage of the screened off compartment to maintain the secrecy of ballot.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2018