Pemra issues notice to TV channel for airing ‘false’ reports against ministers

Kalbe AliUpdated October 14, 2018

Minister of State for Interior Shaharyar Afridi. — File
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) issued a notice to a TV channel on Saturday for airing news reports deemed to be against Federal Finance Minister Asad Umar and the Minister of State for Interior, Shaharyar Afridi.

The regulator directed the TV channel to air rebuttals or furnish evidence in support of its reports which it aired on Friday night.

Titled “Notice on False News”, the Pemra notice pertains to some tickers on the TV channel that referred to a statement by Prime Minister Imran Khan about the performance of Mr Umar during an informal meeting of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). The other report was about the renovation of Mr Afridi’s house.

“From the tickers it was transpired that the prime minister had expressed displeasure over the performance of federal finance minister for his policies,” Pemra said in the notice.

It said that by airing such reports, the TV channel had violated provisions of the 2015 Electronic Media Code of Conduct.

Pemra asked the TV channel to prove authenticity of its reports and submit a reply by Monday (Oct 15).

The notice said if the TV channel concerned failed to provide evidence in support of its reports, it should tender an apology. If it failed to reply to the notice within the specified time, the matter would be decided ex-parte by the authority.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2018

Comments (5)

1000 characters
Aslam
Oct 14, 2018 10:17am

Is PAMRA going to issue notices for Government officials leveling false claims before judgments against it's opposition?

Recommend 0
AK Manjiwala
Oct 14, 2018 10:35am

The media should play a responsible role and should not air false reports because then they will loose the credibility and no one will believe what they say. They should not be a tool in the hands of those who want to defame others.

Recommend 0
Nadeem
Oct 14, 2018 11:23am

Did Shehryar Afridi deny renovation of his house? No. Who did pay he partly said "He paid 450,000/-" but who paid the remaining 30 lakh? PEMRA need to wait till outcome of formal inquiry. No haste must be done.

Recommend 0
Optimitic
Oct 14, 2018 12:04pm

Will Pemra issue same notices to the channels airing news against PMLN ministers and will ask those channels to provide evidence or air rebuttal?

Recommend 0
zak
Oct 14, 2018 01:38pm

Good, fake news and foreign countries agendapromoters are being held to account.

Recommend 0

