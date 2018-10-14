CJP rejects request for suspending FIRs against lawyers

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday rejected a request of the Lahore Bar Association for suspending the operation of FIRs registered under terrorism charges against lawyers for thrashing a policeman at a sessions court.

When the chief justice took up a suo motu hearing against the manhandling of the policeman, a large number of young lawyers were present inside the courtroom No 1 of the Supreme Court’s Lahore registry.

The lawyers chanted slogans against the police, alleging that a conspiracy was being hatched against the legal fraternity.

Admonishes a protesting lawyer over demand for release of SJC proceedings footage

Representing the protesting lawyers, LBA president Malik Arshad and Secretary Sohail Murshad complained to the CJP that the police had registered FIRs against lawyers under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 for slapping a police official.

The CJP asked the LBA president, “You should have come to the court if the cases were illegal. Why was a policeman tortured?

“Being father of the institution of judiciary, I feel ashamed for what lawyers have been doing.”

However, the LBA president retorted: “There was nothing wrong. My lord, you have nothing to be ashamed of.”

The CJP said: “Being elder of the judiciary, he would prefer facing abuses from the bar but would do justice at any cost.”

Mr Arshad said: “I am president of the Lahore bar and would not let its dignity compromised.” At this, the lawyers started chanting slogans “shame, shame”.

Taking exception to the sloganeering, the CJP said the lawyers should be ashamed of behaving in such manner. The bar president, however, told the chief justice that the lawyers had chanted slogans against the police.

Justice Nisar warned the LBA president “such lawyers” should not come to the court again. He reminded the bar that sloganeering and anger could not pressure the court.

“I will not hesitate to resign but will dispense justice,” the chief justice added.

Mr Arshad complained to the CJP that there had been an understanding between the bench and the bar that footage of CCTV cameras installed at the sessions court would not be leaked to the media. Responding to this, the CJP argued why “such videos” should not be aired.

Justice Nisar also admonished a lawyer when he demanded that the footage of recent in-camera proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council against a judge should be released to the media.

The Lahore bar leadership earlier requested the CJP to suspend operation of the FIRs registered against lawyers when Punjab Bar Council had already taken cognisance of the incident and investigation was under way.

However, the CJP said he would not pass any order without hearing the point of view of the other side.

He said the video of the incident would be shown on a projector screen in the court at the next hearing to see who was guilty and who was not.

LBA secretary Murshad said the lawyers would stage a sit-in if the cases were not dropped.

“Then go and stage the sit-in,” the chief justice told the secretary, asking the lawyers to leave the rostrum.

The chief justice sought a report from police about the cases by next week and directed the Punjab bar council vice chairman to continue inquiry into the incident.

Later, Justice Nisar left the court premises, approached the protesting lawyers on a road outside the SC registry and dared them to stage a sit-in. However, the lawyers apologised, claiming that they would not do anything against SC orders.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2018