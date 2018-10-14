'Street watch force' deployed in Karachi to control rampant street crimes

In order to curb unabated street crimes, a newly established ‘street watch force’ comprising 1,870 police personnel was deployed in Karachi on Saturday.

Addressing the force personnel at Garden police headquarters, where SSPs of all districts of the city were present, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh announced that the force will be deployed at "hot spots" where street crimes are rampant.

He pointed out that new motorbikes have been provided to the security force: 80 to South and City areas, 80 to district East and 20 each to Malir, West and Korangi.

Four policemen riding two motorbikes will perform their duty for eight hours in designated areas. Mostly newly recruited policemen have been deployed for this purpose.

District SSPs will head the street watch force in their respective areas, the AIG said.

The force's personnel have been directed to respond to any information regarding street crimes immediately.

Meanwhile, the city police chief announced a Rs50,000 reward for the policeman who was shot at and wounded by robbers in Sukhan area.

Another policeman was shot at and wounded during an 'encounter' with street criminals in Shah Latif Town area late on Friday night.

Separately, three suspected street criminals were arrested in an injured state after an encounter in Malir City area, also on Friday night.

Malir SSP Sheeraz Nazeer claimed that the injured suspects were involved in several street crime incidents.