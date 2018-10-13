'US doesn't have powers to veto IMF decisions': Asad Umar dismisses Washington's statements
Finance Minister Asad Umar on Saturday dismissed US statements about reviewing Pakistan's debt position before evaluating Islamabad's request for a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Talking to reporters after returning from Indonesia, where he attended the annual meetings of the World Bank and IMF, Umar said the United States does not hold the power to veto decisions by the Fund.
The US is the largest contributor to the IMF and has 17.68 per cent of voting rights in major decisions. China is third, behind Japan, and controls 6.49pc of the vote.
The US had on Thursday said that it will examine closely Pakistan's request for an IMF loan, adding that “part of the reason that Pakistan found itself in this situation is Chinese debt”.
Asked at a news briefing how Washington would deal with Pakistan’s request, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said: “In all cases, we examine that closely from all angles of it, including Pakistan’s debt position, in evaluating any type of loan programme”.
Umar defended the government's decision to approach IMF for a bailout, saying it was "inevitable". He said the country immediately needs $12 billion and the crisis could worsen if Pakistan does not opt for a loan programme.
He said efforts are underway to obtain foreign exchange from other sources as well.
"We are going [to the IMF] for the 19th time and we wish that is it the last time we do so," the minister said, announcing that an IMF delegation will reach Pakistan on November 7 for talks on the programme.
Umar reassured that the government will not accept any condition from the IMF that could harm Pakistan's national interest. "The decisions are to be taken by us, not the IMF," he added.
He said the country is having to go to the IMF once again due to the flawed economic policies of the previous government.
In response to a question, Umar said the recent depreciation in rupee's value was done by the central bank and that it was the policy of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government that the "State Bank should decide the exchange rate".
He said there was no truth to the reports that Pakistan had agreed to some "conditions" in exchange for help by Saudi Arabia, China and the United Arab Emirates.
Umar said talks are currently underway regarding oil supply on deferred payment from Saudi Arabia. A proposal to secure oil for three months on deferred payment is currently being considered, the minister revealed.
Comments (21)
The United States is the IMF's most powerful member, and its influence reaches even into decision-making concerning individual loan agreements. The United States has "leadership role" at the IMF, and the United States' "ability to shape international norms and practices".
US will then take action in some other method
What’s the need of making loose statement. US can get nasty.
Better avoid such immature statements. You have seen what US can do in ladt FATF summit.
What do voting rights mean to the respectable finance minister?
Imran Khan Niazi not satisfied with the performance of Asad Umar.
Ohhh...man...nooooo Minister should have given such a irresponsible statement. He should have kept all the doors open. You don't want to have US on the other side of bench in this particular situation. At this very moments, all ministers should stay away from making any statements which could come back and bite them. They are representing Pakistan and should keep Pakistan's interest in the center, nothing else. US can swing this to other way.
Why PTI gov give such statements for which they have to back track. US can do it by hook or crook
USA still DOES have veto power in IMF.
Deniability and stupidity.
Sir don't say with such surety that USA cannot create problems in IMF loans. Last time your government had to eat it's own word. Don't make it a habit.
....an immature statement.
I am an Indian but I think all Pakistani should support ik at this time
Brave words indeed, let's wait and see how long it takes to do another U turn on this , I bet one week , any other guesses ?
US does not have power to veto IMF decisions, but US has influence on all IMF members except perhaps China to agree to it.
Very smart! Challenging Trump to do anything against Pakistan!
When will pakistan learn the art of deplomacy?
Why make these kind of statement. A simple statement like that we would like to work with all our creditors would be much better than making your vote bank happy.
Do not start a fight with the USA. You won't get a dime from the IMF.
It's internet age Asad Umar.All information is available on web.
Don't make the mistake of discounting US influence. They don't need legal or moral authority to do anything;Iraq invasion in 2001 is a recent example!