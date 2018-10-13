DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

'US doesn't have powers to veto IMF decisions': Asad Umar dismisses Washington's statements

Sanaullah KhanUpdated October 13, 2018

Email

Finance Minister Asad Umar. — Online/File
Finance Minister Asad Umar. — Online/File

Finance Minister Asad Umar on Saturday dismissed US statements about reviewing Pakistan's debt position before evaluating Islamabad's request for a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Talking to reporters after returning from Indonesia, where he attended the annual meetings of the World Bank and IMF, Umar said the United States does not hold the power to veto decisions by the Fund.

The US is the largest contributor to the IMF and has 17.68 per cent of voting rights in major decisions. China is third, behind Japan, and controls 6.49pc of the vote.

The US had on Thursday said that it will examine closely Pakistan's request for an IMF loan, adding that “part of the reason that Pakistan found itself in this situation is Chinese debt”.

Read: US to review Chinese debt before decision on Pakistan’s loan request

Asked at a news briefing how Washington would deal with Pakistan’s request, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said: “In all cases, we examine that closely from all angles of it, including Pakistan’s debt position, in evaluating any type of loan programme”.

Umar defended the government's decision to approach IMF for a bailout, saying it was "inevitable". He said the country immediately needs $12 billion and the crisis could worsen if Pakistan does not opt for a loan programme.

He said efforts are underway to obtain foreign exchange from other sources as well.

"We are going [to the IMF] for the 19th time and we wish that is it the last time we do so," the minister said, announcing that an IMF delegation will reach Pakistan on November 7 for talks on the programme.

Umar reassured that the government will not accept any condition from the IMF that could harm Pakistan's national interest. "The decisions are to be taken by us, not the IMF," he added.

He said the country is having to go to the IMF once again due to the flawed economic policies of the previous government.

In response to a question, Umar said the recent depreciation in rupee's value was done by the central bank and that it was the policy of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government that the "State Bank should decide the exchange rate".

He said there was no truth to the reports that Pakistan had agreed to some "conditions" in exchange for help by Saudi Arabia, China and the United Arab Emirates.

Umar said talks are currently underway regarding oil supply on deferred payment from Saudi Arabia. A proposal to secure oil for three months on deferred payment is currently being considered, the minister revealed.

PAK US TIES
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (21)

1000 characters
Alien1
Oct 13, 2018 11:31pm

The United States is the IMF's most powerful member, and its influence reaches even into decision-making concerning individual loan agreements. The United States has "leadership role" at the IMF, and the United States' "ability to shape international norms and practices".

Recommend 0
Anir
Oct 13, 2018 11:33pm

US will then take action in some other method

Recommend 0
Gee
Oct 13, 2018 11:36pm

What’s the need of making loose statement. US can get nasty.

Recommend 0
biju
Oct 13, 2018 11:37pm

Better avoid such immature statements. You have seen what US can do in ladt FATF summit.

Recommend 0
Right voice
Oct 13, 2018 11:39pm

What do voting rights mean to the respectable finance minister?

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 13, 2018 11:39pm

Imran Khan Niazi not satisfied with the performance of Asad Umar.

Recommend 0
ASH01
Oct 13, 2018 11:40pm

Ohhh...man...nooooo Minister should have given such a irresponsible statement. He should have kept all the doors open. You don't want to have US on the other side of bench in this particular situation. At this very moments, all ministers should stay away from making any statements which could come back and bite them. They are representing Pakistan and should keep Pakistan's interest in the center, nothing else. US can swing this to other way.

Recommend 0
Ahmad
Oct 13, 2018 11:41pm

Why PTI gov give such statements for which they have to back track. US can do it by hook or crook

Recommend 0
Hedonist
Oct 13, 2018 11:42pm

USA still DOES have veto power in IMF.

Recommend 0
Dev
Oct 13, 2018 11:43pm

Deniability and stupidity.

Recommend 0
Tzaman
Oct 13, 2018 11:43pm

Sir don't say with such surety that USA cannot create problems in IMF loans. Last time your government had to eat it's own word. Don't make it a habit.

Recommend 0
Parvez
Oct 13, 2018 11:44pm

....an immature statement.

Recommend 0
Nisar Ahmed
Oct 13, 2018 11:45pm

I am an Indian but I think all Pakistani should support ik at this time

Recommend 0
Nit
Oct 13, 2018 11:46pm

Brave words indeed, let's wait and see how long it takes to do another U turn on this , I bet one week , any other guesses ?

Recommend 0
MP Singh
Oct 13, 2018 11:49pm

US does not have power to veto IMF decisions, but US has influence on all IMF members except perhaps China to agree to it.

Recommend 0
Haroon
Oct 13, 2018 11:51pm

Very smart! Challenging Trump to do anything against Pakistan!

Recommend 0
Roshan
Oct 13, 2018 11:53pm

When will pakistan learn the art of deplomacy?

Recommend 0
Amir- DFW Area, Texas
Oct 13, 2018 11:54pm

Why make these kind of statement. A simple statement like that we would like to work with all our creditors would be much better than making your vote bank happy.

Recommend 0
Khaja
Oct 13, 2018 11:54pm

Do not start a fight with the USA. You won't get a dime from the IMF.

Recommend 0
Hedonist
Oct 13, 2018 11:57pm

It's internet age Asad Umar.All information is available on web.

Recommend 0
Nadeem
Oct 13, 2018 11:57pm

Don't make the mistake of discounting US influence. They don't need legal or moral authority to do anything;Iraq invasion in 2001 is a recent example!

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated October 13, 2018

CPEC transparency

A MOMENT of truth seems to be rapidly approaching for the PTI government.
Judicial accountability
Updated October 13, 2018

Judicial accountability

Shaukat Siddiqui has demonstrated that he does not even have basic decency and humanity to be a superior court judge.
October 13, 2018

From books to guns

FOR those that call the shots in Delhi, especially those tasked with overseeing Kashmir policy, the fact that a...
October 12, 2018

Housing for all

THE housing initiative announced by the government is highly laudable considering the seriousness of the housing...
Updated October 12, 2018

The reckoning

OVER the last few days, the #MeToo movement, which largely swept through the Western media industry in recent ...
October 12, 2018

Beating breast cancer

WITH 83,000 women diagnosed annually with breast cancer in this country, social taboos, lack of health facilities ...