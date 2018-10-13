DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Trump vows 'severe punishment' if journalist Khashoggi killed by Saudi

AFPUpdated October 13, 2018

Email

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally, Friday, October 12, 2018, in Lebanon, Ohio. —AP
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally, Friday, October 12, 2018, in Lebanon, Ohio. —AP

US President Donald Trump has said Saudi Arabia could be behind the disappearance of missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi and warned Washington would inflict “severe punishment” if he was murdered.

The Saudi critic has not been seen since he walked into the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul on October 2, with Turkish officials accusing Riyadh of murdering him inside the diplomatic mission.

“We're going to get to the bottom of it and there will be severe punishment,” Trump told CBS's “60 Minutes” programme, according to an extract of an interview that was released on Saturday.

“As of this moment, they deny it and they deny it vehemently. Could it be them? Yes,” Trump said in the interview, which was conducted on Thursday, when asked if Khashoggi was murdered by Saudi Arabia.

The network said it will air the interview in full on Sunday evening.

Also read: US seeks answers about missing writer Jamal Khashoggi from Saudi ally

Trump added the matter was especially important “because this man was a reporter.” But when asked what options Trump would consider, the president said he was not keen to limit arms sales to the kingdom — a position he has previously voiced.

“Well, it depends on what the sanction is,” he said.

“I'll give you an example — they are ordering military equipment. Everybody in the world wanted that order. Russia wanted it, China wanted it, we wanted it. We got it, and we got all of it, every bit of it."

He added: “I'll tell you what I don't want to do. Boeing, Lockheed, Raytheon, I don't want to hurt jobs. I don't want to lose an order like that.

"And you know what, there are other ways of punishing, to use a word that's a pretty harsh word, but it's true."

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Atul
Oct 13, 2018 11:31pm

Trump is a serious and no non sense president. Saudi should not mess up with him. Erdoganhas just got the hitting from Trump and understood it well. He just fell in to the line by accepting US demands. If Saudis have murderettue journalist, they will surely be at the receiving end.

Recommend 0
Pakistan First
Oct 13, 2018 11:40pm

TRUMPS test case to prove if they are the Super Power.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated October 13, 2018

CPEC transparency

A MOMENT of truth seems to be rapidly approaching for the PTI government.
Judicial accountability
Updated October 13, 2018

Judicial accountability

Shaukat Siddiqui has demonstrated that he does not even have basic decency and humanity to be a superior court judge.
October 13, 2018

From books to guns

FOR those that call the shots in Delhi, especially those tasked with overseeing Kashmir policy, the fact that a...
October 12, 2018

Housing for all

THE housing initiative announced by the government is highly laudable considering the seriousness of the housing...
Updated October 12, 2018

The reckoning

OVER the last few days, the #MeToo movement, which largely swept through the Western media industry in recent ...
October 12, 2018

Beating breast cancer

WITH 83,000 women diagnosed annually with breast cancer in this country, social taboos, lack of health facilities ...