History will prove 2018 elections were transparent: DG ISPR

Farooq ShahUpdated October 13, 2018

DG ISPR talks to reporters at the Pakistan High Commission in London on Saturday. — Screengrab
DG ISPR talks to reporters at the Pakistan High Commission in London on Saturday. — Screengrab

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said on Saturday that history will prove the 2018 general elections were transparent.

During an interaction with journalists at the Pakistan High Commission in London, Gen Ghafoor said the armed forces had been accused of manipulating the elections, but that those making such claims should present evidence, if they have any, to prove their allegations.

He said all institutions of the country, including the army and the judiciary, should support the political governments for the sake of national stability.

"Political differences should not be given precedence over national security," he stressed.

Speaking on the subject of Pakistan's relations with its neighbouring countries, the head of the military's media wing said many big countries of the world shy away from sitting down with each other to talk out their issues.

"Pakistan is the only country that meets and talks with all countries including India, China, Afghanistan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia," he was quoted as saying.

He said the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan is being fenced with the aim of creating harmony between the two countries.

SajjadX
Oct 13, 2018 07:59pm

The military has no business talking about elections in a true democracy.

