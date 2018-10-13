SC shames DG NAB Lahore for putting PU ex-vice chancellor, professors in handcuffs
The Supreme Court on Saturday convened a suo motu hearing on the matter of ex-Punjab University vice chancellor Dr Mujahid Kamran and four other former university officials being brought to a court in handcuffs.
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Kamran and the other professors over allegations of corruption, illegal appointments and nepotism and brought them to court to seek physical remand.
The chief justice of Pakistan on Friday had taken notice of the "disrespecful" way the professors had been handcuffed and brought to court.
At the outset of the hearing, Director General NAB Lahore Saleem Shahzad issued an apology before the court and conceded that it had been a mistake to handcuff the teachers as it inadvertently humiliated them.
"I am deeply ashamed and ask the whole nation for forgiveness," he said.
The court ordered Shahzad to personally apologise to Kamran and the other professors and instructed that a written apology also be submitted to the court.
"If you are at fault, I will give instructions for the registration of a case against you," Chief Justice Saqib Nisar warned, adding: "Then you can go around seeking bail and I can put you in handcuffs [for the world to see]."
Upon hearing this, Shahzad got teary-eyed, prompting the chief justice to further remark: "Now that you yourself are in the hot seat, you are moved to tears."
Scrambling to offer some explanation for decision to arrest the PU professors, the DG NAB said: "We put Mujahid Kamran in handcuffs due to security reasons. I have gone and personally apologised to him and the other professors."
The NAB prosecutor, in the bureau's defense, continued: "We have done a great deal to fight corruption."
"What have you done? What has NAB done?" CJP Nisar retorted, adding that NAB had done "nothing but make a mockery out of people".
"I had high hopes for you, but look at what you're doing. If you are not fit to serve this post then you must leave it," he said, addressing Shahzad.
"Tell me, do you want to work for this institution or not? You put into handcuffs people who provided education to children. I saw the video [of the handcuffed university officials] at 12 in the night and called up the NAB chairman. He said he was unaware of the incident and assured me that the Lahore DG NAB will satisfy me in this regard," the chief justice said.
"Putting Mujahid Kamran and other professors in handcuffs is akin to killing their dignity. I will not tolerate the disrespect of teachers in this manner," the chief justice warned.
The hearing concluded with the submission of DG Shahzad's written apology, which was accepted by the court.
Best CJ we ever had. He is conscientious.
Good that the CJP took notice in this manner. But the NAB should first ascertain guilt and then arrest people. Let the Skeffington be proved first in the court of law and then arrest. NAB needs to polish up their proof gathering.
DG has apologized to the professors personally and to the nation and to the court. CJ please forgive him because he did not intend to humiliate them which happened inadvertently. Be magnanimous. That's where your greatness lies. Thank you for the great work you do.
Please have respect for the people who educate your children.
Do you see only handcuff but how about fascist way NAB acting under new governments government .
My teachers made me what I am. They have my greatest respect.
"The hearing concluded with the submission of DG Shahzad's written apology, which was accepted by the court."
Thank you Honorable CJ and Pakistan's SC for trying to put a balance in the system.
Zindabad !
The honorable CJP, Mian Saqib Nisar will go down in history, as one of Pakistan's finest citizens. A selfless jurist who till the last day in office, made a magnificent effort to correct ills that plague our society. i hope and pray, that we can all learn from him, and try to instill some of these sterling qualities of the heart and soul in ourselves. A grateful nation salutes him, for all that he has done for the country.
The real question is that why do we run short of handcuffs when it comes to the likes of Anwar and other good-looking alleged offenders? Why don't we get rid of invisible handcuffs?
Couldn't the CJ ask the DG NAB to be handcuffed until the court's time ends for the day. That action would definitely put a stop to similar malpractices in the future by any stupid law breaking agencies personnel.
Moral of this nation is at low level. Every one with authority thinks he is above the law and does not care about the seniority or professionals he is dealing with. NAB now a days think they have all rights to humiliate people even the cases are under investigations.
Lesson learned.
SC got it wrong this time. These people are crooks and should be treated as such. If their actions were not criminal they would no be there in the 1st place.
NAB is out of control. It needs to be shut down.
Are we forgetting that they have been arrested for corruption and nepotism!!!
How about making some standard operating procedures for who and when someone should be cuffed.
NAB is wild these days .Better keep them in their limits. Otherwise will be big disaster in Pakistan.
Unacceptable to put University professor in handcuffs. Is he a flight or public risk. These are economic crimes. Sad revenge is being sought this way.
They are charged with corruption, nepotism, illegal appointments etc etc. So why they should not be handcuffed like other people with same type of charges?
A notice should be taken of the fact that these persons were arrested before they law were found guilty in a court of law.
Chairman NAB needs to personally apologise to the professors publicly and video of the apology circulated as has been done with the video of their arrest.
Matter of SHAME for the nation.
Why was the former prime minister's imprisonment OK? He was not running away. He was humiliated, without sufficient cause. The honour of the institution is at stake. Are these authorities capable of their powers? Apologies after challenging the dignity of our leaders is not acceptable.
Handcuffs should only be used if there is a danger of the accused absconding or not being cooperative. Stop humiliating respectable people. Apologies do not undo the hurt.
This is a shame.. Thw person who should have been put onHANDCUFFS should have been NAWAZ and SHABAZ SHARFIF who are the real crooks and criminals.
Law applies equally and people like teacher or any other of high stature people involves in corruption must not be treated in any coencession as their conduct exclude them from their occupation and its sanctity.
Does this crime justified with an apology. The responisibles should be penalized severely. We put the teachers in hand cuffs and chains. Such a shameless act.
NAB acts on its literal meaning and nabs people just on the hack of it.
Just order to handcuff who has given order to handcuff .
I dont know where is the IK new pakistan. He should take notice of it and make example of such people.
Accused shall also get due respect until he is proved to be a sinner!
What about I do not give bribe to karachi water board and my water connection is NOT RESTORE SINCE 2009
CAN CHIEF JUSTIC TAKE A NOTICE I HAVE WRITTEN FROM USA TO CHIEF JUSTIC 6 MONTHS BACK BUT NO RESPONCE IS THIS NAYA PAKISTAN
@Pakistan deserves better Have you conducted a parallel inquiry? Even NAB is only working around allegations as nothing is proved!
Only one punishment should be for this act is DG and concerned security officials should be brought to court from their residence in handcuffs.
Just because they are teachers does not mean they are above the law. they were brought to court because of "allegations of corruption, illegal appointments and nepotism", that is how potential criminal are transported all over the world. If a small business man was bought under similar circumstances that would be ok? Double standards of our country.
Are not all criminals handcuffed when they are arrested? Why special treatment for them? NAB was correct to handcuff them.
Why NAB arresting people without proving their crime? What security issue are they talking about while arresting elderly people? They are acting like some dictator.
This is normal response from CJP. NAB/PTI official do wrong thing, submit apology to court and go home in satisfaction.
Once again, great, sensible and tangible move by the wonderful Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Islamic Republic of Pakistan to restore the pride, honor and dignity of the Punjab University professors, ex Vice Chancellor and other officials. Well done and keep it up.