Key bill seeking strict punishments for false blasphemy accusations withdrawn from Senate on PTI request

Javed HussainUpdated October 13, 2018

Senate of Pakistan. — File Photo
The Senate Secretariat on Saturday returned the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill 2018 on a request of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

Leader of the House in the Senate Syed Shibli Faraz had on Friday submitted a request to the secretariat for the withdrawal of the bill.

The bill had been moved on the directions of the Islamabad High Court after (then) Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui had ordered last year that those who make false accusations of blasphemy should be given the same punishment as those convicted of blasphemy under the law.

However, in a statement yesterday, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri said that the government was determined to restore the bill to its "original soul" under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Section 295-C was introduced in 1986 mandating the death penalty for “use of derogatory remarks in respect of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)”.

Qadri also said that PTI members in the National Assembly and the Senate would strongly oppose any amendments to Section 295-C.

The minister also said that Information Technology Minister Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had submitted a motion in the Senate to withdraw the bill on Sept 27, which was still pending.

He added that another motion to withdraw the amended bill was submitted on Oct 11.

Syed Shibli Faraz had also submitted a request to the Senate Secretariat on Sept 19 to withdraw the amended bill.

In a statement, a Senate spokesperson said that the House had handed over the bill to the relevant standing committee.

The approval to present the said bill in parliament was given by the cabinet of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on May 29, 2018.

A draft of the bill was presented to the cabinet by former minister for information technology Anusha Rehman with the aim to curtail irreverent content (gustakhana muwad).

After the approval of the cabinet, the bill was sent to the House and presented in the Senate on Sept 19, after which it was forwarded to the relevant committee.

In his request, the leader of the house noted that approval to present the bill was received from the cabinet of the previous government and in order to constitutionally present the bill in the House, the approval of the current government was necessary.

He added that the PTI government had no relation to the bill which is why a request to withdraw it had been submitted to the Senate Secretariat.

On Wednesday, Jamiat Ulema-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri had announced that he would boycott meetings of the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology if in-camera meetings were held to discuss equal punishments for those convicted of blasphemy and those who make false accusations of blasphemy.

Chaired by Senator Rubina Khalid, the committee on Sept 10 had decided not to discuss the bill in the absence of Information Technology Minister Siddiqui, who tabled the bill in the Senate, but Senator Haideri still started discussing the issue.

Senator Fida Mohammad suggested the matter be discussed in-camera due to its sensitivity and the committee chairperson endorsed the suggestion.

However, Senator Haideri said he would not sit in an in-camera meeting.

He then walked out, saying he did not want to be part of such a meeting and would make sure that any amendments to the law were blocked by his party.

He had also threatened consequences for anyone seeking to change the law from its current state.

With additional reporting by Nadir Guramani in Islamabad.

M. Saeed
Oct 13, 2018 01:40pm

Another PTI U-Turn ! If if this is rate of goings, very soon PTI would be forced to take a U-turn from its "Electable" based victory and right to govern.

Aimal
Oct 13, 2018 01:45pm

Another U-turn. The parliament is not a cricket field - it seems.

Raza
Oct 13, 2018 01:59pm

I turn again. This bill was fair and just. Shame they disown fair and just bill.

Ayesha
Oct 13, 2018 02:09pm

Very stupid mistake. PTI should actually support any legal move to discourage false accusations of blasphemy. And all parties should also back up such a bill. Otherwise, mullahs will continue to abuse this law and blackmail the society.

Faif
Oct 13, 2018 02:34pm

PTI surrendered in front of fanatics.

Nileshpot
Oct 13, 2018 02:51pm

Another u turn

Talha
Oct 13, 2018 02:59pm

@Nileshpot Your comment is a classic example of propaganda against the PTI government. The article says, "The approval to present the bill in parliament was given by the cabinet of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on May 29, 2018". How is this a u turn by PTI government when it had nothing to do with this bill in the first place? Are you part of any paid social media team to spread negativity among Pakistanis? It seems so with your illogical comment.

Asif Ali
Oct 13, 2018 03:00pm

Horrible grip, fear to prevent justice.

Sha b
Oct 13, 2018 03:18pm

World is watching you...be careful

Hedonist
Oct 13, 2018 03:33pm

Equal punishments for those convicted of blasphemy and those who make false accusations of blasphemy is fair.

Asif Ali
Oct 13, 2018 03:35pm

No courage to stand for justice.

Ron
Oct 13, 2018 03:37pm

Why not equal punishments for those who make false accusations of blasphemy.

tariq amir
Oct 13, 2018 04:27pm

Very sad and disappointing.

k k tiwari
Oct 13, 2018 04:34pm

And who said PTI is democratic,progressive

Tabdili
Oct 13, 2018 04:48pm

Ignorance and intolerance at its peak

Sheikh Sa'adi
Oct 13, 2018 05:06pm

Tehreek e Insaaf??

Looks more like another awatar of MMA.

Usman
Oct 13, 2018 05:21pm

Home come a person who is falsely accusing someone of blasphmey goes unpunished.

Real salaria
Oct 13, 2018 06:05pm

Pti Government is such an embarrassment in all fronts.

baakhlaq
Oct 13, 2018 06:06pm

This is not withdrawal, it is a retreat.

kamal
Oct 13, 2018 06:34pm

U turn after U turn after U turn. It is turning into a Z turn.

Harmony-1©
Oct 13, 2018 07:10pm

@Real salaria - Only for right-wing Indians!

Talat
Oct 13, 2018 07:22pm

PTI just sickens me

Fawad bhai
Oct 13, 2018 07:39pm

@M. Saeed And then what? PMLN will come back in and save the country?

The only option for Pakistan is Imran Khan.. It's time to move beyond politics and fix the country from becoming a failed state.

anwarsher
Oct 13, 2018 07:56pm

Another big U turn by PTI; this one is very disappointing.

Sri
Oct 13, 2018 08:13pm

Sad. Looking from India I thought PTI and IK were answers to Pakistans prayers. IK will last no more than 18 months if he continues to disappoint like this.

Hassan
Oct 13, 2018 08:17pm

So basically, people are free to make fasle accusations.

Farhan
Oct 13, 2018 08:32pm

Keeping minorities in fear is that what IK want? Human rights of one community is more important than other.

Kamran Khan
Oct 13, 2018 08:34pm

@Talha I want you to read again. can you?

"Leader of the House in the Senate Syed Shibli Faraz on Friday submitted a request to the Senate Secretariat for the withdrawal of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill 2018."

Rashid
Oct 13, 2018 08:50pm

That's very sad and disappointing on PTI's part.

Amit Gaikwad
Oct 13, 2018 09:09pm

@Talha This is Naya Pakistan....TLP is running the show it seems and not PTI.... death penalty for blashphemy is wrong.... anywhere in the world!!!

Amit Gaikwad
Oct 13, 2018 09:10pm

@M. Saeed Imran Khan is making Nawaz look a saint !!!! Still 100th day to come...!!!

Zak
Oct 13, 2018 09:33pm

Anyone who makes false accusations, should face same punishment as they wanted for the accused. This will deter those trying to settle scores with minorities.

Najum
Oct 13, 2018 09:35pm

The gravity of the U turns is so high that PTI has turned into a black hole.

ABCD
Oct 13, 2018 10:23pm

@Talha : That is why, PTI should place the bill in house.either to accept or reject. Since this was permitted by previous government, present government will be blameless, if it is introduced. Since most of the senates are afraid of Mulhas, it is likely going to be defeated but image of present government before world community will go up. Withdrawing the bill by present government will be viewed by many in many ways.

wsyed
Oct 13, 2018 10:53pm

The real solution is to withdraw/null the Blasphemy law, which is interference by state in religious affairs not allowed in any civilized country. PTI is afraid to do the right thing.

