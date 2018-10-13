Key bill seeking strict punishments for false blasphemy accusations withdrawn from Senate on PTI request
The Senate Secretariat on Saturday returned the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill 2018 on a request of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).
Leader of the House in the Senate Syed Shibli Faraz had on Friday submitted a request to the secretariat for the withdrawal of the bill.
The bill had been moved on the directions of the Islamabad High Court after (then) Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui had ordered last year that those who make false accusations of blasphemy should be given the same punishment as those convicted of blasphemy under the law.
However, in a statement yesterday, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri said that the government was determined to restore the bill to its "original soul" under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).
Section 295-C was introduced in 1986 mandating the death penalty for “use of derogatory remarks in respect of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)”.
Qadri also said that PTI members in the National Assembly and the Senate would strongly oppose any amendments to Section 295-C.
The minister also said that Information Technology Minister Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had submitted a motion in the Senate to withdraw the bill on Sept 27, which was still pending.
He added that another motion to withdraw the amended bill was submitted on Oct 11.
Syed Shibli Faraz had also submitted a request to the Senate Secretariat on Sept 19 to withdraw the amended bill.
In a statement, a Senate spokesperson said that the House had handed over the bill to the relevant standing committee.
The approval to present the said bill in parliament was given by the cabinet of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on May 29, 2018.
A draft of the bill was presented to the cabinet by former minister for information technology Anusha Rehman with the aim to curtail irreverent content (gustakhana muwad).
After the approval of the cabinet, the bill was sent to the House and presented in the Senate on Sept 19, after which it was forwarded to the relevant committee.
In his request, the leader of the house noted that approval to present the bill was received from the cabinet of the previous government and in order to constitutionally present the bill in the House, the approval of the current government was necessary.
He added that the PTI government had no relation to the bill which is why a request to withdraw it had been submitted to the Senate Secretariat.
On Wednesday, Jamiat Ulema-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri had announced that he would boycott meetings of the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology if in-camera meetings were held to discuss equal punishments for those convicted of blasphemy and those who make false accusations of blasphemy.
Chaired by Senator Rubina Khalid, the committee on Sept 10 had decided not to discuss the bill in the absence of Information Technology Minister Siddiqui, who tabled the bill in the Senate, but Senator Haideri still started discussing the issue.
Senator Fida Mohammad suggested the matter be discussed in-camera due to its sensitivity and the committee chairperson endorsed the suggestion.
However, Senator Haideri said he would not sit in an in-camera meeting.
He then walked out, saying he did not want to be part of such a meeting and would make sure that any amendments to the law were blocked by his party.
He had also threatened consequences for anyone seeking to change the law from its current state.
With additional reporting by Nadir Guramani in Islamabad.
Another PTI U-Turn ! If if this is rate of goings, very soon PTI would be forced to take a U-turn from its "Electable" based victory and right to govern.
Another U-turn. The parliament is not a cricket field - it seems.
I turn again. This bill was fair and just. Shame they disown fair and just bill.
Very stupid mistake. PTI should actually support any legal move to discourage false accusations of blasphemy. And all parties should also back up such a bill. Otherwise, mullahs will continue to abuse this law and blackmail the society.
PTI surrendered in front of fanatics.
Another u turn
@Nileshpot Your comment is a classic example of propaganda against the PTI government. The article says, "The approval to present the bill in parliament was given by the cabinet of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on May 29, 2018". How is this a u turn by PTI government when it had nothing to do with this bill in the first place? Are you part of any paid social media team to spread negativity among Pakistanis? It seems so with your illogical comment.
Horrible grip, fear to prevent justice.
World is watching you...be careful
Equal punishments for those convicted of blasphemy and those who make false accusations of blasphemy is fair.
No courage to stand for justice.
Why not equal punishments for those who make false accusations of blasphemy.
Very sad and disappointing.
And who said PTI is democratic,progressive
Ignorance and intolerance at its peak
Tehreek e Insaaf??
Looks more like another awatar of MMA.
Home come a person who is falsely accusing someone of blasphmey goes unpunished.
Pti Government is such an embarrassment in all fronts.
This is not withdrawal, it is a retreat.
U turn after U turn after U turn. It is turning into a Z turn.
@Real salaria - Only for right-wing Indians!
PTI just sickens me
@M. Saeed And then what? PMLN will come back in and save the country?
The only option for Pakistan is Imran Khan.. It's time to move beyond politics and fix the country from becoming a failed state.
Another big U turn by PTI; this one is very disappointing.
Sad. Looking from India I thought PTI and IK were answers to Pakistans prayers. IK will last no more than 18 months if he continues to disappoint like this.
So basically, people are free to make fasle accusations.
Keeping minorities in fear is that what IK want? Human rights of one community is more important than other.
@Talha I want you to read again. can you?
"Leader of the House in the Senate Syed Shibli Faraz on Friday submitted a request to the Senate Secretariat for the withdrawal of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill 2018."
That's very sad and disappointing on PTI's part.
@Talha This is Naya Pakistan....TLP is running the show it seems and not PTI.... death penalty for blashphemy is wrong.... anywhere in the world!!!
@M. Saeed Imran Khan is making Nawaz look a saint !!!! Still 100th day to come...!!!
Anyone who makes false accusations, should face same punishment as they wanted for the accused. This will deter those trying to settle scores with minorities.
The gravity of the U turns is so high that PTI has turned into a black hole.
@Talha : That is why, PTI should place the bill in house.either to accept or reject. Since this was permitted by previous government, present government will be blameless, if it is introduced. Since most of the senates are afraid of Mulhas, it is likely going to be defeated but image of present government before world community will go up. Withdrawing the bill by present government will be viewed by many in many ways.
The real solution is to withdraw/null the Blasphemy law, which is interference by state in religious affairs not allowed in any civilized country. PTI is afraid to do the right thing.