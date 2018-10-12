Immigration department blacklists passports of Saad Rafique and his brother upon NAB's request
The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports on Friday blocked the passports of former Railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khwaja Salman Rafique following an application filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with its ongoing investigation into the Paragon Housing Scheme ‘corruption’ case.
With the approval given by the immigration department, the Rafique brothers along with their acquaintance Qaiser Amin Butt have been blacklisted under category 'B' for future passport facilities, which means that the trio "shall not be granted passport facilities without the approval of the directorate general".
On October 11, Saad and Salman had filed petitions in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking protective bail and legal protection against the alleged harassment at the hands of NAB. However, the petitions were turned down by the court that same day.
The counsel for Saad Rafique had informed the bench that the former minister had been served call-up notices regarding inquiries into different cases. He had requested the court to grant a 15-day protective bail to his client, citing the by-polls scheduled for October 14 in Saad's constituency.
But the bench questioned why the PML-N leader had not approached the Lahore High Court, which was the appropriate forum for him to seek protective bail, and turned down both petitions.
NAB had launched an investigation in November last year into a mega land scam involving Khwaja Saad Rafique’s Paragon Housing Society in Lahore and the Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC).
Saad Rafique maintains he had neither been director nor a shareholder of Paragon City Private Limited or ever had any say in its affairs.
Comments (8)
I know him from MAO college Lahore when he was a student in 1983 we were in a same college in a very short time he became a president of his party QSF he was a good speaker but dishonest and harmful person
Accountability must be across the board. Black list all those who are guilty of cognizable offence or involved in anti-state activities. No one should be spared or should be above the law.
Don’t worry. He is a ball of steel, he doesn’t need a passport!
Passport is a basic right. What about Musharaff?
Has anything proved against him so far? What about Musharraf? Just one day before the by-election! Political victimization is at the peak!
It is same blacklist which had zulfi bukhari name but within few minutes imran manage to remove his name and then took him to umra with family. NAB is being stupid to do such things day before elections.
Saad Rafique is now Sad Rafique.
He is honestly not dishonest.