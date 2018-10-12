Govt to announce special package of incentives for overseas Pakistanis to send remittances
Prime Minister Imran Khan, via Twitter on Friday, announced that the government will announce a "special package of incentives" for overseas Pakistanis to encourage them to send remittances through banking channels.
PM Khan said that by "removing hindrances and procedural issues", the government will be able to increase the inflow of remittances from $20bn to "at least $30bn and perhaps even $40bn".
"The Philippines did this successfully," he added.
PM Khan also vowed to remove problems faced by overseas Pakistanis during the immigration process when they come to Pakistan. He added that Pakistani missions abroad had also been ordered by the government to "look after and deal effectively with the concerns" of overseas Pakistanis.
He assured that his administration will take steps to protect overseas Pakistanis' property and assets in the country, "especially from land mafias".
Overseas Pakistanis form a significant part of PM Khan's administration. Weeks after his party won the July 25 election, Finance Minister Asad Umar declared that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government will focus on growing home remittances to supplement foreign exchange inflows.
Comments (20)
Focus on expansion of tax net and exports. These are the only steps which will make Pakistan rich perpetually.
I have returned a few years back after spending over 25 years abroad. I was protected by the Protectorate of Immigrants by charging a prescribed fees. But, nothing was protected. Even Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis when contacted, did not provide any assistance whatsoever. When my children grew up, I tried to get them enrolled in OPF school in Islamabad. It is highly shameful fact that, despite all my efforts and several visits, I failed to get even a single out of my 4 children admitted in the OPF school. A visit and survey today to see how many children in OPF school Islamabad are children of overseas Pakistanis, would prove the fact.
Well so far, only words no actions.. It's remain to see what he will do for his tall claims. So far its all going opposite related to inflation, Loans,Gas/pertrol price.
@ARIF a government can focus on more than one thing at a time.
The methodical and practical procedure for bringing around 98% of overseas remittance officially thru banks must immediately stop hardcore practice of under invoicing of import of the goods being done thru FBR/ Custom to pay less duty by the importer.The genuine increase in price of imported items will reduce their demand and thus substantially reduce our import bill.Corruption at all levels including traffic constable level must be dealt with iron hand, we can surely increase remittance by US$20 billion yearly.All exchange companies and other offices must be closed as they are the places where Hawala business start and suited to PMLN and PPP.
Enough of Tweets - please announce and implement the package.
Preparing for by elections with overseas Pakistanis enrolled? Just talk in the air as before, no actual steps.
It is very encouraging to be honest to read PM Imran words quote ‘Had an extensive meeting this morning on Overseas Pakistanis’ but I dare to ask PM, if not annoying, as to how and who overseas Pakistanis he has met, if any, or did he meet the officials working with Overseas Pakistanis Ministry / Division? I have my very serious doubts if those living in Pakistan know what difficulties their compatriots face living overseas. I suggest that PM Imran should extend an open invitation to overseas Pakistanis to meet him in Islamabad say after a month to apprise him the hurdles they face in the foreign lands and give suggestions how to deal with them. Of course, Pakistanis will come at their own expense. Let me corroborate my statement by saying that in each country including Pakistan and Kuwait ambassadors’ conference is called after two years if not annually to hear from ambassadors about the ground realities despite the fact the each ambassador is in constant contact with foreign ministry through email, whasapp, phone, fax and diplomatic pouch. Wait to hear the good news. IqbalHadi Zaidi
Use Paypal or other similar channel and tie ups with Pakistan Banking channel to remit the funds from overseas Pakistanis.
First fix up your immigration department at the Karachi Airport, where Overseas Pakistanis with foreign passports have to stand for hours in line to get into Pakistan. Close all the loopholes and stop import of all the luxury items on which precious foreign exchange is wasted. Reign in your rich who waste the foreign exchange of Pakistan on the foreign travels and stop them from bringing foreign items to remove burden on the poor of the country. Save those dollars, only than you can ask remittance from the overseas Pakistanis, who love their country, but are not willing to send the money so that the rich can live in luxury.
Enough of tweeting ...start acting!!
Good initiative. Hope it benefits people...
Well done! Overseas were ignored by all. IK's initiatives to facilitate them are great.