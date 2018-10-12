DAWN.COM

Zainab murder case: Imran Ali's death warrants issued for Oct 17

Rana BilalUpdated October 12, 2018

Imran Ali — File
Imran Ali — File

An Anti-terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday issued the death warrants for Imran Ali — the man convicted for the rape and murder of Zainab Amin.

According to an order issued by ATC Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmed, Ali's death sentence will be carried out on October 17 at Lahore's Central Jail.

"Today's warrants were issued after President Arif Alvi rejected Ali's appeal for clemency in the Zainab case on October 10," said Prosecutor Abdul Rauf Watoo.

Ali, a resident of Kasur, was accused of being involved in at least nine incidents of rape-cum-murder of minors, including Zainab's which he had confessed to during her murder investigation.

Out of the seven rape and murder cases registered against Imran, the court has given its verdict in five.

The ATC on February 17 had given him four counts of the death penalty, one life term, a 7-year jail term and Rs4.1 million in fines. The four death penalties were for kidnapping, raping and murdering Zainab, and for committing an act of terrorism punishable under Section 7 of the Anti Terrorism Act (ATA).

In total, Imran Ali has been sentenced to 21 counts of death, three life sentences and a cumulative 23 years in jail.

He has also been set a Rs2.5 million fine by the court, which is other than the Rs255,000 that he has been sentenced to pay as diyat. Only two cases against Ali remain pending.

Justice for Zainab

Zainab's rape and murder earlier this year had sparked outrage and protests across the country after the six-year-old, who went missing on January 4, was found dead in a trash heap in Kasur on January 9.

Her case was the twelfth such incident to occur within a 10 kilometre radius in the city over a 12-month period.

The heinous nature of the crime had seen immediate riots break out in Kasur — in which two people were killed — while #JusticeforZainab became a rallying cry for an end to violence against children.

The Punjab government had declared the arrest of Ali, the prime suspect, on January 23.

On June 12, the Supreme Court rejected Ali's appeal against the death sentence handed to him for the rape and murder of Zainab, noting that the petitioner had admitted committing similar offences with eight other minor victims and "in that backdrop, he did not deserve any sympathy in the matter of his sentences".

Imran had filed the appeal challenging the death sentence handed to him in February, claiming his trial was not fair.

ZAINAB
Pakistan

Comments (22)

1000 characters
Kashif
Oct 12, 2018 01:58pm

Good, make him an example

Recommend 0
Sid
Oct 12, 2018 02:09pm

It’s about time!!

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 12, 2018 02:16pm

This should had been carried out long time ago. I don't understand, why previous President didn't sign the excicution papers and waited for new government to take bold decision. This will set an example and act as a deterrent for other evil people.

Recommend 0
ABDUL MAJEED SHEIKH
Oct 12, 2018 02:19pm

What about his accomplices and Our Civil Society

Recommend 0
Raheel
Oct 12, 2018 02:27pm

Great! Make him example so dat others could learn a lesson. While we also congratulatr pmln and specially Punjab for the arrest of this serial.killer with the use of highest level of technology not available outside Punjab which couldve made zainab like daughters souls rest at ease now. Even KP cases were referred to Punjab. Well done over all and we await the carrying out of orders.

Recommend 0
ehsan
Oct 12, 2018 02:30pm

About time, I hope the punishment is carried out on 17 October.

Recommend 0
Maverick
Oct 12, 2018 02:36pm

Should not we denounce capital punishment and not hang him? After all, just couple of days ago people were decrying over Capital Punishment.

Recommend 0
Arslan Ahmar
Oct 12, 2018 02:38pm

Please do so !

Recommend 0
Tajammal
Oct 12, 2018 02:43pm

He is still alive?

Recommend 0
Abhi
Oct 12, 2018 02:45pm

This is something where we need to learn from pakistan.

Recommend 0
El Cid
Oct 12, 2018 02:51pm

He cannot understand the crime much less the punishment. A person with such a low IQ, functioning but barely, is best incarcerated. What will killing him serve? Ethnic cleansing of the handicapped, how does it make the sane any different from the insane.

Recommend 0
Miraaj
Oct 12, 2018 02:52pm

@Raheel while we also need to connect with shahid masood who tried his best to create a controversy only out of envy as to how pmln solved this case and catch the culprit cause he was pressing for pmln inefficieny of non resolution of case with qadri and IK also visiting the place etc. While for same case in KP the masood sb was completely silent where Punjab also came to help.

Recommend 0
S. Lalani
Oct 12, 2018 02:57pm

A bit late but good decision.

Recommend 0
Fida paracha
Oct 12, 2018 02:59pm

The Shahod Masood should be somewhat ashamed now as he tried to stir a controversy when the killer himself agreed to killings. Also Shahid sb was adamant to the case dat he even presented fake bank account details so as to show imran part of group and not the main culprit. I beleive media regulation is necessary now so as to not allow them to save main culprits only due to the fact that they dont like one party ovet other and can go lengths to try to undermine their performance even if it means to create controversy around serial killers

Recommend 0
El Cid
Oct 12, 2018 03:05pm

@Maverick People are selective with their standards.

Recommend 0
Sikander Ali Arshad
Oct 12, 2018 03:05pm

The death penalty should not be carried out and should be abolished.

Recommend 0
Medu
Oct 12, 2018 03:14pm

@Sikander Ali Arshad Yes we should set him free to do it again? I don't understand this mind set of being lenient towards criminals.

Recommend 0
Alba
Oct 12, 2018 03:17pm

Child rape murders and terrorist mass murders are two reasons the death penalty cannot be taken off the books. Imran Ali is the poster boy against child rape.

Recommend 0
Sameer
Oct 12, 2018 03:26pm

@Maverick now you know why!

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 12, 2018 03:58pm

Pakistan should stop capital punishment.

Recommend 0
IQBAL HADI ZAIDI
Oct 12, 2018 04:09pm

Such a famous case which has been flashed world over in all languages is decided after such inordinate delay is not understood? What deterred the court not to award capital punishment months back? I very much doubt if he can be executed in couple of months, forget about weeks or days for that matter. Now he will go to appeals at different courts and then for mercy at the hands of the President so nothing will happen in 2018 and may be he is hanged, if unlucky, in 2019 if not 2020. So much delay compounds the mental agony of the parents whose daughter is killed by this monster. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi

Recommend 0
Pak Khan
Oct 12, 2018 04:17pm

@M. Emad Are you insane? You want these evils to stay alive after killing innocent children? You need to see a psychiatrist!!

Recommend 0

