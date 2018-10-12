Zainab murder case: Imran Ali's death warrants issued for Oct 17
An Anti-terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday issued the death warrants for Imran Ali — the man convicted for the rape and murder of Zainab Amin.
According to an order issued by ATC Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmed, Ali's death sentence will be carried out on October 17 at Lahore's Central Jail.
"Today's warrants were issued after President Arif Alvi rejected Ali's appeal for clemency in the Zainab case on October 10," said Prosecutor Abdul Rauf Watoo.
Ali, a resident of Kasur, was accused of being involved in at least nine incidents of rape-cum-murder of minors, including Zainab's which he had confessed to during her murder investigation.
Out of the seven rape and murder cases registered against Imran, the court has given its verdict in five.
The ATC on February 17 had given him four counts of the death penalty, one life term, a 7-year jail term and Rs4.1 million in fines. The four death penalties were for kidnapping, raping and murdering Zainab, and for committing an act of terrorism punishable under Section 7 of the Anti Terrorism Act (ATA).
In total, Imran Ali has been sentenced to 21 counts of death, three life sentences and a cumulative 23 years in jail.
He has also been set a Rs2.5 million fine by the court, which is other than the Rs255,000 that he has been sentenced to pay as diyat. Only two cases against Ali remain pending.
Justice for Zainab
Zainab's rape and murder earlier this year had sparked outrage and protests across the country after the six-year-old, who went missing on January 4, was found dead in a trash heap in Kasur on January 9.
Her case was the twelfth such incident to occur within a 10 kilometre radius in the city over a 12-month period.
The heinous nature of the crime had seen immediate riots break out in Kasur — in which two people were killed — while #JusticeforZainab became a rallying cry for an end to violence against children.
The Punjab government had declared the arrest of Ali, the prime suspect, on January 23.
On June 12, the Supreme Court rejected Ali's appeal against the death sentence handed to him for the rape and murder of Zainab, noting that the petitioner had admitted committing similar offences with eight other minor victims and "in that backdrop, he did not deserve any sympathy in the matter of his sentences".
Imran had filed the appeal challenging the death sentence handed to him in February, claiming his trial was not fair.
Good, make him an example
It’s about time!!
This should had been carried out long time ago. I don't understand, why previous President didn't sign the excicution papers and waited for new government to take bold decision. This will set an example and act as a deterrent for other evil people.
What about his accomplices and Our Civil Society
Great! Make him example so dat others could learn a lesson. While we also congratulatr pmln and specially Punjab for the arrest of this serial.killer with the use of highest level of technology not available outside Punjab which couldve made zainab like daughters souls rest at ease now. Even KP cases were referred to Punjab. Well done over all and we await the carrying out of orders.
About time, I hope the punishment is carried out on 17 October.
Should not we denounce capital punishment and not hang him? After all, just couple of days ago people were decrying over Capital Punishment.
Please do so !
He is still alive?
This is something where we need to learn from pakistan.
He cannot understand the crime much less the punishment. A person with such a low IQ, functioning but barely, is best incarcerated. What will killing him serve? Ethnic cleansing of the handicapped, how does it make the sane any different from the insane.
@Raheel while we also need to connect with shahid masood who tried his best to create a controversy only out of envy as to how pmln solved this case and catch the culprit cause he was pressing for pmln inefficieny of non resolution of case with qadri and IK also visiting the place etc. While for same case in KP the masood sb was completely silent where Punjab also came to help.
A bit late but good decision.
The Shahod Masood should be somewhat ashamed now as he tried to stir a controversy when the killer himself agreed to killings. Also Shahid sb was adamant to the case dat he even presented fake bank account details so as to show imran part of group and not the main culprit. I beleive media regulation is necessary now so as to not allow them to save main culprits only due to the fact that they dont like one party ovet other and can go lengths to try to undermine their performance even if it means to create controversy around serial killers
@Maverick People are selective with their standards.
The death penalty should not be carried out and should be abolished.
@Sikander Ali Arshad Yes we should set him free to do it again? I don't understand this mind set of being lenient towards criminals.
Child rape murders and terrorist mass murders are two reasons the death penalty cannot be taken off the books. Imran Ali is the poster boy against child rape.
@Maverick now you know why!
Pakistan should stop capital punishment.
Such a famous case which has been flashed world over in all languages is decided after such inordinate delay is not understood? What deterred the court not to award capital punishment months back? I very much doubt if he can be executed in couple of months, forget about weeks or days for that matter. Now he will go to appeals at different courts and then for mercy at the hands of the President so nothing will happen in 2018 and may be he is hanged, if unlucky, in 2019 if not 2020. So much delay compounds the mental agony of the parents whose daughter is killed by this monster. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
@M. Emad Are you insane? You want these evils to stay alive after killing innocent children? You need to see a psychiatrist!!