Zainab murder case: Imran Ali's death warrants issued for Oct 17

Rana BilalUpdated October 12, 2018

Imran Ali — File
An Anti-terrorism Court on Friday issued the death warrants for Imran Ali — the man convicted for the rape and murder of Zainab Amin.

According to an order issued by ATC Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmed, Ali's death sentence will be carried out on October 17 at Lahore's Central Jail.

Ali, a resident of Kasur, was involved in at least nine incidents of rape-cum-murder of minors, including Zainab, which he had confessed to during her murder investigation.

Out of the seven rape and murder cases registered against Imran, the court has given its verdict in five.

Over all, Imran Ali has been sentenced to 21 counts of death, three life sentences and a cumulative 23 years in jail.

He has also been set a Rs2.5 million fine by the court, which is other than the Rs255,000 that he has been sentenced to pay as diyat. Only two cases against Ali remain pending.

The warrant issued today only pertains to the Zainab case, where Ali was sentenced to four counts of death.

Today's warrants were issued after President Arif Alvi rejected Ali's appeal for clemency in the Zainab case on October 10.

Zainab's rape and murder earlier this year had sparked outrage and protests across the country after the six-year-old, who went missing on January 4, was found dead in a trash heap in Kasur on January 9.

Her case was the twelfth such incident to occur within a 10 kilometre radius in the city over a 12-month period.

The heinous nature of the crime had seen immediate riots break out in Kasur — in which two people were killed — while #JusticeforZainab became a rallying cry for an end to violence against children.

The Punjab government had declared the arrest of Ali, the prime suspect, on January 23.

On June 12, the Supreme Court rejected Ali's appeal against the death sentence handed to him for the rape and murder of Zainab, noting that the petitioner had admitted committing similar offences with eight other minor victims and "in that backdrop, he did not deserve any sympathy in the matter of his sentences".

Imran had filed the appeal challenging the death sentence handed to him in February, claiming his trial was not fair.

More to follow

Kashif
Oct 12, 2018 01:58pm

Good, make him an example

Sid
Oct 12, 2018 02:09pm

It’s about time!!

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 12, 2018 02:16pm

This should had been carried out long time ago. I don't understand, why previous President didn't sign the excicution papers and waited for new government to take bold decision. This will set an example and act as a deterrent for other evil people.

