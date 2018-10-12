DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

CJP takes notice of alleged encroachment of land belonging to Sindh's Hindu community

Haseeb BhattiOctober 12, 2018

Email

Dr Bhagwan Devi talks about Hindu community's plight in Sindh. — Screengrab Facebook
Dr Bhagwan Devi talks about Hindu community's plight in Sindh. — Screengrab Facebook

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar took a suo motu notice of "alleged illegal encroachments" on properties owned by the Hindu community in Sindh, DawnNewsTV reported on Friday.

A notification issued by the Supreme Court (SC) Registrar's office today stated that the CJP had taken notice of the issue on a video released by Bhagwan Devi, a retired professor, in which she claimed that the Hindu community in Sindh was the victim of "the worst lawlessness and mismanagement".

In the video, that came to light last week, she said that the land mafia was taking over properties owned by Hindus in Sindh, especially Larkana, on the basis of "false power of attorney". Devi added that affected members of the community were also being threatened into silence.

"Many Hindus of Larkana have sold their properties and are ready to leave [the country]," she regretted, adding that many have already left.

She also claimed that a "situation similar to that of Native Americans was being created for the local Hindus". She accused Sindhi nationalists and the authorities for remaining silent.

Devi said that she had been protesting before the Larkana Press Club for the past 15 days with husband Bhagwan Das, a paediatrician and a professor. She appealed to the "CJP and 205 countries" to take notice of the Hindu community's plight.

The notification from the registrar's office said that the CJP will hear the case on October 18. Notices have been issued to the attorney general for Pakistan, advocate general of Sindh, secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, secretary of human rights, Sindh chief secretary, secretary of Minority Affairs Department, Sindh government and the Larakna district commissioner.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

1000 characters
Mak
Oct 12, 2018 02:49pm

Very unfair ! Justice and equal rights they too deserve .

Recommend 0
Sanjeet
Oct 12, 2018 03:20pm

How can that happen in the land of tolerance? Must be a mistake

Recommend 0
Sameer
Oct 12, 2018 03:22pm

Hindus in key positions in Sindh gov. Yet they never speak for their own people. Its disappointing.

Recommend 0
DK PAMNANI
Oct 12, 2018 03:24pm

Any one there in SINDH, Pakistan to take care of Hindu community who are patriotic to Pakistan. Hope Pakistan Government will do some thing for these Hindus in Pakistan.

Recommend 0
M1 Jamal
Oct 12, 2018 03:36pm

Pakistan is 71 years old and there must be no injustice in our country.

Recommend 0
Babu
Oct 12, 2018 03:43pm

Hindu SINDHI is the only true business community in Pakistan and they deserve respect.

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Oct 12, 2018 03:50pm

I love my Pak Hindu and Hindu families all over the world. We are first human brothers and sisters than anything. Inshallah :)

Recommend 0
Jjacky
Oct 12, 2018 04:05pm

But minorities are safe in pakistan.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

October 12, 2018

Housing for all

THE housing initiative announced by the government is highly laudable considering the seriousness of the housing...
Updated October 12, 2018

The reckoning

OVER the last few days, the #MeToo movement, which largely swept through the Western media industry in recent ...
October 12, 2018

Beating breast cancer

WITH 83,000 women diagnosed annually with breast cancer in this country, social taboos, lack of health facilities ...
Updated October 11, 2018

Police politicisation

THE removal is, prima facie, a classic example of political interference; the denials and explanations of the ...
October 11, 2018

High dropout rates

ACCORDING to a report in this paper, KP’s school dropout rates remain high despite Rs130bn being pumped into the...
October 11, 2018

Airport safety

IT can only be considered a mercy. On Tuesday, a passenger boarding bridge, also known as an airbridge, at the...