COAS Bajwa meets top British civil-military officials in UK visit

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in a visit to the United Kingdom (UK) held meetings with top civil-military officials, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor said on Friday.

COAS Gen Bajwa said that Pakistan was "moving steadily towards enhanced stability and is ready to take the Pakistan-UK bilateral security relationship to the next level for mutual benefit, and in other fields of common interests", the ISPR statement said.

The army chief, who was given a guard of honour upon his arrival, met the UK Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Sir Nicholson Carter, after which delegation-level talks on cooperation and the security environment were held.

Gen Bajwa also called on UK Secretary of State for Defence Gavin Williamson, the Prime Minister's Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan (SREP) Gareth Bayley and National Security Advisor (NSA) Mark Sedwill.

During the meetings, the "evolving regional security environment" was discussed along with matters of mutual interest.

"The discussions ranged from the bilateral bond created by the sizeable Pakistan diaspora in Britain as well as shared interests in evolving global geopolitical and geoeconomic environment," the ISPR statement added.

The British leadership also commended Pakistan for its "positive efforts" for regional peace and stability, ISPR said.

British officials are "unanimous in acknowledging Pakistan’s extraordinary achievements in Counter Terrorism and commended the improved security situation in Pakistan," the DG ISPR added.