Pashtun rights activist Gulalai Ismail released on interim bail after detention in Islamabad

Sirajuddin | Tahir NaseerUpdated October 12, 2018

Pashtun women's rights activist Gulalai Ismail. ─ Photo courtesy RAW in War
Rights activist Gulalai Ismail — who was earlier in the day detained by airport officials in Islamabad following her return from London — was released on interim bail on Friday evening.

According to her father, while the activist was released from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) headquarters in Islamabad, her passport was withheld by the officials.

"Gulalai just joined us and we are making our way to our village Swabi," he said while adding that the family will file an application for pre-arrest bail on Saturday (tomorrow) .

Amnesty International, a human rights organisation, had called for Ismail's release a few hours ago.

Earlier in the day, development about her detention was confirmed to DawnNewsTV by Islamabad International Airport officials and Ismail.

Ismail, while speaking to DawnNewsTV, had said that when she returned to Islamabad, she was told by FIA officials that her name was on the Exit Control List.

Subsequently, the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) member said she had been detained at the airport while FIA officials said they were preparing some "necessary documents".

Airport sources said the FIA took Ismail into custody upon her arrival in Islamabad after her Qatar Airways flight. They added that the PTM activist's name was on the ECL.

After Ismail lost contact with DawnNewsTV, her father had claimed that the FIA had arrested her and will hand her over to Swabi police officials.

Swabi police on Aug 13 registered an FIR against 19 PTM leaders, including Ismail, for their involvement in a public gathering in Swabi where PTM's Manzoor Pashteen and Ismail both addressed the crowd.

PTM leaders said that they had already challenged the FIR in the Peshawar High Court and the next hearing of the case is on Oct 25.

Ismail, a Pashtun and women's rights activist, was in 2017 awarded the Reach all Women in War Anna Politovskaya Award.

She co-founded a non-governmental organisation, Aware Girls, with her sister Saba Ismail in 2002. The organisation aims to strengthen the leadership skills of young people, especially women and girls, enabling them to act as agents of change for women empowerment and peace building and to fight for their rights.

Comments (37)

1000 characters
lion
Oct 12, 2018 02:00pm

Well... anyone?

Recommend 0
Ahram
Oct 12, 2018 02:07pm

With a same photo actually.

Recommend 0
VM
Oct 12, 2018 02:08pm

So place for dissent? And they talk about Kashmir.

Recommend 0
Nadir
Oct 12, 2018 02:11pm

Naya Pakistan, run by a misogynist what do you expect. Come back PPP/PLMN all is forgiven

Recommend 0
say it
Oct 12, 2018 02:11pm

the same of the same continues......what has changed????

Recommend 0
Jamal Khawer
Oct 12, 2018 02:16pm

Why she off to London. For what??? Who is funding her??

Recommend 0
Adil Jadoon
Oct 12, 2018 02:17pm

@Nadir FIR was registered Aug 13......PTI's fault????

Recommend 0
Adil Jadoon
Oct 12, 2018 02:17pm

@VM two wrongs dont make aright!

Recommend 0
ABDUL MAJEED SHEIKH
Oct 12, 2018 02:18pm

Another Malalai for West!

Recommend 0
Jamil
Oct 12, 2018 02:18pm

By calling yourself a ‘rights’ activist doesnt make you right and above the law

Recommend 0
Anum SIddiqui
Oct 12, 2018 02:21pm

Good. All thos working on foreign agendas should be arrested

Recommend 0
jay
Oct 12, 2018 02:25pm

Imran Khan should interfere and release her

Recommend 0
Mountain boy
Oct 12, 2018 02:36pm

Dangerous trend...those who fight for justice and rule of law have no place..Gulalai bravo, PTM bravo.

Recommend 0
Orakzai
Oct 12, 2018 02:37pm

Once again pushtuns are on target.

Recommend 0
Najum
Oct 12, 2018 02:39pm

Coup without a coup.

Recommend 0
JagoPakistan
Oct 12, 2018 02:55pm

Don’t use force to silence people. Listen to everyone, engage in dialogue, communicate and explain issues to resolve differences.

Recommend 0
saeed
Oct 12, 2018 02:56pm

Involved with PTM with frequent foreign visits,only for women's rights?

Recommend 0
Neo
Oct 12, 2018 02:57pm

@Jamal Khawer. Good point. Need to follow the money trail.

Recommend 0
El Cid
Oct 12, 2018 03:03pm

@jay Why? She has been working against Pakistan from abroad.

Recommend 0
Harmony-1©
Oct 12, 2018 03:05pm

There is as an FIR in the Peshawar High Court and the next hearing of the case is on Oct 25. All will be revealed soon but Indian trolls are jumping up and down here with misinformation and snide remarks for no reason!

Recommend 0
ZZQ
Oct 12, 2018 03:05pm

She should be behind bars!

Recommend 0
h
Oct 12, 2018 03:10pm

Law should be for everyone.

Recommend 0
DK PAMNANI
Oct 12, 2018 03:16pm

She is another Burhan Wani.

Recommend 0
Sameer
Oct 12, 2018 03:23pm

@VM we didnt kill a phd student today. This so called activist is still alive. We are simply keeping her from fleeing.

Recommend 0
johar
Oct 12, 2018 03:25pm

PTM is upto no good in Pak. Foreign funded.

Recommend 0
Afghan
Oct 12, 2018 03:27pm

PTM is struggling to recover thousands of missing people & to present them before court of law. Gulalai, a brave girl, was working for supreme cause of human rights. Her arrest is violation of law.

Recommend 0
A. ALI
Oct 12, 2018 03:32pm

So ?... what's the news in it ?

Recommend 0
Harmony-1©
Oct 12, 2018 03:50pm

Smile on the face or innocence on the face is as attractive as beauty on the face.

Recommend 0
IQBAL HADI ZAIDI
Oct 12, 2018 03:57pm

I am not against her so please my comments must not be painted otherwise. However, I am quite curious and wanted to dig out as to what obliged her to go to London and that too when she is not employed otherwise she had been sent by the employer on its expense which is not the case as she runs NGO where people contribute for very noble cause and I very much doubt is that noble cause could be met in London so why did she go to London? What deterred her not to go to Mecca or Washington or Paris for that matter if at all she wanted to fly out? Ironically former finance minister Ishaq Dar is in London whereas Hassan and Hussain both sons of former PM Nawaz Sharif are also very much in London and of course Altf Hussain founder of MQM is too in London so should it be construed that a new political party is in the offing which is allowed by law and is not a crime at all. Practical tip > please don’t buy a ticket to fly out of Pakistan or coming back to Pakistan unless you have gone through ECL. I wish her all the best. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi

Recommend 0
Aman
Oct 12, 2018 04:03pm

@Asif A. Shah Who told you that she belongs to an ethnic minority?

Recommend 0
Khan
Oct 12, 2018 04:06pm

On the way to disintegration

Recommend 0
MG
Oct 12, 2018 04:08pm

We support this beautiful n courageous lady. Good luck

Recommend 0
Shaikh Mohommad
Oct 12, 2018 04:22pm

Where is Imran Khan? Why is he silent?

Recommend 0
jan
Oct 12, 2018 04:28pm

why do all trsitor come to London

Recommend 0
Hamed Quraishi
Oct 12, 2018 04:35pm

Let the law take its due course. It is still better than countries like India US etc.

Recommend 0
aqua
Oct 12, 2018 04:38pm

@Afghan What law?

Recommend 0
Ather Wahaj
Oct 12, 2018 04:53pm

You dare NOT talk against 'them'...OR... you'll be made an example.

Recommend 0

