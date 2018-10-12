DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pashtun rights activist Gulalai Ismail detained at Islamabad airport

Sirajuddin | Tahir NaseerOctober 12, 2018

Email

Pashtun women's rights activist Gulalai Ismail. ─ Photo courtesy RAW in War
Pashtun women's rights activist Gulalai Ismail. ─ Photo courtesy RAW in War

Rights activist Gulalai Ismail has been detained by airport officials in Islamabad following her return from London on Friday morning.

The development was confirmed to DawnNewsTV by Islamabad International Airport officials and Ismail.

Ismail, while speaking to DawnNewsTV, said that when she returned to Islamabad, she was told by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials that her name was on the Exit Control List.

Subsequently, the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) member said she had been detained at the airport while FIA officials said they were preparing some "necessary documents".

Airport sources said the FIA took Ismail into custody upon her arrival in Islamabad after her Qatar Airways flight. They added that the PTM activist's name was on the ECL.

After Ismail lost contact with DawnNewsTV, her father said the FIA had arrested her and will hand her over to Swabi police officials who are currently on their way to Islamabad.

Swabi police on Aug 13 registered an FIR against 19 PTM leaders, including Ismail, for their involvement in a public gathering in Swabi where PTM's Manzoor Pashteen and Ismail both addressed the crowd.

PTM leaders said that they had already challenged the FIR in the Peshawar High Court and the next hearing of the case is on Oct 25.

Ismail, a Pashtun and women's rights activist, was in 2017 awarded the Reach all Women in War Anna Politovskaya Award.

She co-founded a non-governmental organisation, Aware Girls, with her sister Saba Ismail in 2002. The organisation aims to strengthen the leadership skills of young people, especially women and girls, enabling them to act as agents of change for women empowerment and peace building and to fight for their rights.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
lion
Oct 12, 2018 02:00pm

Well... anyone?

Recommend 0
Ahram
Oct 12, 2018 02:07pm

With a same photo actually.

Recommend 0
VM
Oct 12, 2018 02:08pm

So place for dissent? And they talk about Kashmir.

Recommend 0
Nadir
Oct 12, 2018 02:11pm

Naya Pakistan, run by a misogynist what do you expect. Come back PPP/PLMN all is forgiven

Recommend 0
say it
Oct 12, 2018 02:11pm

the same of the same continues......what has changed????

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

October 12, 2018

Housing for all

THE housing initiative announced by the government is highly laudable considering the seriousness of the housing...
Updated October 12, 2018

The reckoning

OVER the last few days, the #MeToo movement, which largely swept through the Western media industry in recent ...
October 12, 2018

Beating breast cancer

WITH 83,000 women diagnosed annually with breast cancer in this country, social taboos, lack of health facilities ...
Updated October 11, 2018

Police politicisation

THE removal is, prima facie, a classic example of political interference; the denials and explanations of the ...
October 11, 2018

High dropout rates

ACCORDING to a report in this paper, KP’s school dropout rates remain high despite Rs130bn being pumped into the...
October 11, 2018

Airport safety

IT can only be considered a mercy. On Tuesday, a passenger boarding bridge, also known as an airbridge, at the...