DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Govt may review appointment of non-career diplomats, says IHC

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated October 12, 2018

Email

Ali Jahangir Siddiqui
Ali Jahangir Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD: Justice Athar Minallah of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday disposed of a petition filed against the appointment of Ali Jahangir Siddiqui as Pakistani’s ambassador to the United States.

Justice Minallah obs­erved that the petition was filed against the previous regime for making such appointment and it was now up to the new government to review the appointments of non-career diplomats.

The petition was filed by advocate Hassan Murtaza Mann and Barrister Sajeel Shaharyar.

The petition requested the high court to set aside the nomination of Mr Siddiqui for being “ultra vires of the law, Cons­titution and policies” and direct the government to withdraw the “impugned order”.

Highlighting that Pak­istan’s ambassador to the US should be known for “experience, achievements and eminence in the arena of diplomacy in the best interest of the nation”, the petitioners had requested the court to direct relevant authorities to appoint a suitable candidate.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

October 12, 2018

Housing for all

THE housing initiative announced by the government is highly laudable considering the seriousness of the housing...
Updated October 12, 2018

The reckoning

OVER the last few days, the #MeToo movement, which largely swept through the Western media industry in recent ...
October 12, 2018

Beating breast cancer

WITH 83,000 women diagnosed annually with breast cancer in this country, social taboos, lack of health facilities ...
Updated October 11, 2018

Police politicisation

THE removal is, prima facie, a classic example of political interference; the denials and explanations of the ...
October 11, 2018

High dropout rates

ACCORDING to a report in this paper, KP’s school dropout rates remain high despite Rs130bn being pumped into the...
October 11, 2018

Airport safety

IT can only be considered a mercy. On Tuesday, a passenger boarding bridge, also known as an airbridge, at the...