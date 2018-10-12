Govt may review appointment of non-career diplomats, says IHC

Ali Jahangir Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD: Justice Athar Minallah of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday disposed of a petition filed against the appointment of Ali Jahangir Siddiqui as Pakistani’s ambassador to the United States.

Justice Minallah obs­erved that the petition was filed against the previous regime for making such appointment and it was now up to the new government to review the appointments of non-career diplomats.

The petition was filed by advocate Hassan Murtaza Mann and Barrister Sajeel Shaharyar.

The petition requested the high court to set aside the nomination of Mr Siddiqui for being “ultra vires of the law, Cons­titution and policies” and direct the government to withdraw the “impugned order”.

Highlighting that Pak­istan’s ambassador to the US should be known for “experience, achievements and eminence in the arena of diplomacy in the best interest of the nation”, the petitioners had requested the court to direct relevant authorities to appoint a suitable candidate.

