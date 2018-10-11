DAWN.COM

Justice Shaukat Siddiqui removed as Islamabad High Court judge

Dawn.com | Haseeb Bhatti | Mohammad ImranUpdated October 11, 2018

In this file photo, Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui addresses the Rawalpindi District Bar Association. — DawnNewsTV
President Arif Alvi has removed Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui as a judge of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), a notification issued by the law ministry said on Thursday.

The president took the decision after the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) recommended his removal, the statement added.

A letter written by the SJC had emerged earlier in the day, in which the council, comprising five Supreme Court judges, had said it found Justice Siddiqui guilty of misconduct over a speech he delivered in July earlier this year before the Rawalpindi District Bar Association.

"The council is unanimously of the opinion that in the matter of making his speech before the District Bar Association, Rawalpindi on [July 21] Mr. Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui [...] had displayed conduct unbecoming of a judge of a high court and was, thus, guilty of misconduct and he is, therefore, liable to be removed from his office under Article 209(6) of the Constitution," the communication read.

While addressing an audience at the bar, Justice Siddiqui had claimed that personnel of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) were manipulating judicial proceedings.

He had further claimed that the spy agency had approached IHC Chief Justice Muhammad Anwar Khan Kasi and said: "'We do not want to let Nawaz Sharif and his daughter come out [of the prison] until elections, do not include Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui on the bench [hearing Sharifs' appeals]'."

Justice Siddiqui had offered no evidence to support the claims he made.

The IHC judge was facing a reference over his controversial speech, the third reference filed against him.

Decision 'not unexpected': Justice Siddiqui

In a statement issued in response to the SJC's recommendation of his removal, Justice Siddiqui said the decision was "not unexpected" for him.

"When nothing came out of a baseless reference started in the name of alleged refurbishment of [my] official residence about three years ago despite full effort, my address to a bar association, every word of which was based on truth, was used as the justification [to dismiss me]," he said.

"This reference was not heard in open court despite my demand and clear verdict of the Supreme Court, and neither was a commission formed to examine the facts described in my speech.

"I am completely satisfied with the requisites of my conscience, my nation and my rank," he wrote.

Justice Siddiqui said he will present his detailed stance before the public "very soon".

"[I] will also reveal the facts which I had presented before the Supreme Judicial Council in my written statement and state the actual reasons behind the dismissal of a high court judge in this manner after nearly half a century."

References against Justice Siddiqui

On July 31, the SJC had issued a show-cause notice to Justice Siddiqui on the reference for making unnecessary and unwarranted comments at the Rawalpindi District Bar Association by accusing the establishment of manipulating the judicial proceedings.

The SJC took up the matter after considering that such comments prima facie had the tendency of undermining the respect otherwise due to such constitutional institutions.

The council did not consider another request of Justice Siddiqui to hold the proceedings of this reference in the open court.

The judge had been alrea­dy facing a reference on misconduct earlier moved on the complaint by some retired employees of the Capital Development Authori­ty (CDA) for alleged refurbishment of his official residence beyond entitlement.

Likewise, a similar show-cause notice was issued to Justice Siddiqui under Article 209 (5)(6) of the Constitution by the SJC on a reference moved by Advocate Kulsum Khaliq on behalf of former member of the National Asse­mbly Jamsh­ed Ahmed Dasti alleging that the high court judge had, during one of the hearings on a case relating to the 20-day Faizabad sit-in, objected to a compromise between the federal government and the protesting Tehreek-i-Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah. The compromise was facilitated by the armed forces.

After scrutinising the reference, a meeting of the SJC held on Feb 6 observed that the judge was guilty of misconduct and should be issued a show-cause notice in this regard.

Comments (56)

Husain
Oct 11, 2018 09:13pm

Excellent news!!!

Aamir
Oct 11, 2018 09:13pm

Bad decision!

Zeeshan
Oct 11, 2018 09:14pm

No voice of dissident will be tolerated That’s the new law

Aamir
Oct 11, 2018 09:14pm

It's very difficult to speak the truth in Pakistan. Bravo Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui!

Harmony-1©
Oct 11, 2018 09:15pm

Good decision by the Supreme Judicial Council, approved by the president.

Lea
Oct 11, 2018 09:15pm

I see hope. Good news

Tahir Raouf
Oct 11, 2018 09:17pm

Truth is always bitter

Harmony-1©
Oct 11, 2018 09:17pm

@Zeeshan - Right-wing Indian trolls busy here as usual with misinformation!

Sheikh Sa'adi
Oct 11, 2018 09:20pm

The price of speaking the truth in Pakistan.

Imran
Oct 11, 2018 09:20pm

Good

Muneer
Oct 11, 2018 09:21pm

A very good decision by the SJC.Judiciary should be held accountable for misdeeds as per the laid down legal process .

Haniya
Oct 11, 2018 09:22pm

Good move

Anti-Corruption
Oct 11, 2018 09:23pm

PTI government facing tremendous challenges from all those who want status quo. Tough decisions must be taken otherwise no tabdeeli will be possible.

Asaf Shah
Oct 11, 2018 09:24pm

strange,,, why the president reacted in such haste ???

Z
Oct 11, 2018 09:28pm

While it is justified to remove him for speaking in public. Allegations levelled by ex-justice siddiqui should also be investigated.

zia
Oct 11, 2018 09:29pm

He paid the price for speaking truth.

ALI
Oct 11, 2018 09:29pm

Naya Pakistan.....no tolarence?

M S Alvi (USA)
Oct 11, 2018 09:42pm

PTI government must keep up with these tough decisions to bring about the CHANGE.

Syed
Oct 11, 2018 09:46pm

See what happens to whistle blowers...

Indian
Oct 11, 2018 09:51pm

Is it so easy to oust a sitting judge in Pakistan? In India both houses of Parliament has to vote with two third majority to oust a sitting judge from a high court or supreme court. The courts themselves do not have any say in removing a judge.

Ahmed
Oct 11, 2018 09:51pm

History will record it's own verdict on this.

adnan kharal
Oct 11, 2018 10:00pm

bad fish is out of pool now, great decision.

Me Too
Oct 11, 2018 10:01pm

Justice Siddiqui committed the crime of speaking out what is common knowledge.

Safdar
Oct 11, 2018 10:01pm

Glad sanity prevailed..

Pakistani
Oct 11, 2018 10:01pm

Good work

Irfan
Oct 11, 2018 10:05pm

Being a brother of Irfan Siddiqi, he through various statements gave the impression of having a soft corner for Sharif family. But a judge should be above the board. Right decision

Dott. A.WAHEED RATHORE-THROUGH THE LENSES OF MIDDLE EAST MIDDLE EAST.
Oct 11, 2018 10:06pm

good

Nasir
Oct 11, 2018 10:09pm

100% Agreed since "Justice Siddiqui had offered no evidence to support the claims he made"

Ahmed
Oct 11, 2018 10:11pm

Good.

Sameer
Oct 11, 2018 10:12pm

Not enough. He needs to be charged and vetted for the reason of his outburst.

A&A
Oct 11, 2018 10:24pm

Just removal from the office, should be held responsible for treason against him

Shahid
Oct 11, 2018 10:25pm

@Husain , why excellent?

ahmed
Oct 11, 2018 10:27pm

@Z It has been investigated, read complete news before commenting

NPS
Oct 11, 2018 10:28pm

My respect to DAWN for publication!

AMJAD KHAN
Oct 11, 2018 10:28pm

Judges of the superior courts are appointed to strictly interpret and apply the law to cases presented to them without fear or favor.Judges are not to indulge in political activism or promote political ideology of certain political party.It is evident that judge Siddiqi was violating the rules and betraying his OATH his removal was long overdue.Every law scholar would appreciate his removal.

Khan
Oct 11, 2018 10:29pm

why ? was he proven wrong about his statement

Qaisar
Oct 11, 2018 10:30pm

Well deserved!

NPS
Oct 11, 2018 10:33pm

Justice Shaukat Siddigui is brave man! My respect!! Truth will prevail!!!

Arshad patel
Oct 11, 2018 10:33pm

Awesome!!!

MONIER
Oct 11, 2018 10:36pm

That is a very good step. He was talking more like a politician than a judge and deserved to be removed for violating the rules of his oath and ethical standards of his profession. I support this decision.

Mumtaz Ahmed Shah
Oct 11, 2018 10:49pm

An extra ordinary decision of Supreme Judicial council to remove Justice Siddique (Texas )

Apu
Oct 11, 2018 10:51pm

@Nasir How do you know he didn't? To make it black and white, he requested to make this hearing in open court?

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 11, 2018 10:52pm

Recommend 0
AQib
Oct 11, 2018 10:53pm

Recommend 0
Harmony-1©
Oct 11, 2018 10:56pm

Recommend 0
Tahseen
Oct 11, 2018 10:58pm

@Syed (See what happens to whistle blowers.)

Very well said.

NPS
Oct 11, 2018 10:58pm

Justice Shaukat Siddiqui is a true son of the soil!

Harmony-1©
Oct 11, 2018 11:00pm

@M. Emad - Why are you always "sad" when anything good happens in Pakistan? Do you do the same in your country too?

MALIK
Oct 11, 2018 11:01pm

It is not clear from the news item if he ever offered his defense and produce an evidence? Anyway, he was too vocal and was not a jdge;s material to start with. Why we have judiciary in the news all the time. It is not good for the judiciary and the country. They should be working in the background only--not reading newspapers, comments, tv, anchor people. It was not too long ago when even educated people did not know the names of many judges.

M H
Oct 11, 2018 11:02pm

Should a judge be removed by his peers or parliament?

wahid
Oct 11, 2018 11:04pm

This was well considered and thought provoking judegement of the SJC in which Judtice Siddique failed to defend himself with concrete evidence.Therefore the President acted in accordance with unanimous decision and request of the SJC. Good decision. Judges must be above party politics and prejudices of all kinds; impartiality and critical analysis of evidence is required in all judicial process.

Chinpaksaddique
Oct 11, 2018 11:05pm

Honesty is punished! PMIK must interfere

Pathanoo
Oct 11, 2018 11:15pm

My fear is that we will never know the real truth.

gokarn
Oct 11, 2018 11:18pm

Charges may be valid but so quick Process and haste in removal is questionable. there must be a proper process for removal of judges of higher judiciary. In india a high court and supreme court judge could be removed by impeachment only and a impeachment resolution requires support of two third majority in parliament after proper hearing in both houses to be passed and then ceremonial nod of the president. In this case there was no allegation related to misconduct in his judicial duty.

Raja Farhat Abbas
Oct 11, 2018 11:18pm

@Harmony-1© ..True comment I agree with you.

Husain
Oct 11, 2018 11:20pm

@Shahid he was a judge and was alleging baseless allegation to malign judiciary and army. He couldn’t provide any evidence of those allegations. He should face the consequences and he did that is why it is excellent. Understood?

