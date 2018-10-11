Justice Shaukat Siddiqui removed as Islamabad High Court judge
President Arif Alvi has removed Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui as a judge of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), a notification issued by the law ministry said on Thursday.
The president took the decision after the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) recommended his removal, the statement added.
A letter written by the SJC had emerged earlier in the day, in which the council, comprising five Supreme Court judges, had said it found Justice Siddiqui guilty of misconduct over a speech he delivered in July earlier this year before the Rawalpindi District Bar Association.
"The council is unanimously of the opinion that in the matter of making his speech before the District Bar Association, Rawalpindi on [July 21] Mr. Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui [...] had displayed conduct unbecoming of a judge of a high court and was, thus, guilty of misconduct and he is, therefore, liable to be removed from his office under Article 209(6) of the Constitution," the communication read.
While addressing an audience at the bar, Justice Siddiqui had claimed that personnel of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) were manipulating judicial proceedings.
He had further claimed that the spy agency had approached IHC Chief Justice Muhammad Anwar Khan Kasi and said: "'We do not want to let Nawaz Sharif and his daughter come out [of the prison] until elections, do not include Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui on the bench [hearing Sharifs' appeals]'."
Justice Siddiqui had offered no evidence to support the claims he made.
The IHC judge was facing a reference over his controversial speech, the third reference filed against him.
Decision 'not unexpected': Justice Siddiqui
In a statement issued in response to the SJC's recommendation of his removal, Justice Siddiqui said the decision was "not unexpected" for him.
"When nothing came out of a baseless reference started in the name of alleged refurbishment of [my] official residence about three years ago despite full effort, my address to a bar association, every word of which was based on truth, was used as the justification [to dismiss me]," he said.
"This reference was not heard in open court despite my demand and clear verdict of the Supreme Court, and neither was a commission formed to examine the facts described in my speech.
"I am completely satisfied with the requisites of my conscience, my nation and my rank," he wrote.
Justice Siddiqui said he will present his detailed stance before the public "very soon".
"[I] will also reveal the facts which I had presented before the Supreme Judicial Council in my written statement and state the actual reasons behind the dismissal of a high court judge in this manner after nearly half a century."
References against Justice Siddiqui
On July 31, the SJC had issued a show-cause notice to Justice Siddiqui on the reference for making unnecessary and unwarranted comments at the Rawalpindi District Bar Association by accusing the establishment of manipulating the judicial proceedings.
The SJC took up the matter after considering that such comments prima facie had the tendency of undermining the respect otherwise due to such constitutional institutions.
The council did not consider another request of Justice Siddiqui to hold the proceedings of this reference in the open court.
The judge had been already facing a reference on misconduct earlier moved on the complaint by some retired employees of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for alleged refurbishment of his official residence beyond entitlement.
Likewise, a similar show-cause notice was issued to Justice Siddiqui under Article 209 (5)(6) of the Constitution by the SJC on a reference moved by Advocate Kulsum Khaliq on behalf of former member of the National Assembly Jamshed Ahmed Dasti alleging that the high court judge had, during one of the hearings on a case relating to the 20-day Faizabad sit-in, objected to a compromise between the federal government and the protesting Tehreek-i-Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah. The compromise was facilitated by the armed forces.
After scrutinising the reference, a meeting of the SJC held on Feb 6 observed that the judge was guilty of misconduct and should be issued a show-cause notice in this regard.
Comments (56)
Excellent news!!!
Bad decision!
No voice of dissident will be tolerated That’s the new law
It's very difficult to speak the truth in Pakistan. Bravo Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui!
Good decision by the Supreme Judicial Council, approved by the president.
I see hope. Good news
Truth is always bitter
@Zeeshan - Right-wing Indian trolls busy here as usual with misinformation!
The price of speaking the truth in Pakistan.
Good
A very good decision by the SJC.Judiciary should be held accountable for misdeeds as per the laid down legal process .
Good move
PTI government facing tremendous challenges from all those who want status quo. Tough decisions must be taken otherwise no tabdeeli will be possible.
strange,,, why the president reacted in such haste ???
While it is justified to remove him for speaking in public. Allegations levelled by ex-justice siddiqui should also be investigated.
He paid the price for speaking truth.
Naya Pakistan.....no tolarence?
PTI government must keep up with these tough decisions to bring about the CHANGE.
See what happens to whistle blowers...
Is it so easy to oust a sitting judge in Pakistan? In India both houses of Parliament has to vote with two third majority to oust a sitting judge from a high court or supreme court. The courts themselves do not have any say in removing a judge.
History will record it's own verdict on this.
bad fish is out of pool now, great decision.
Justice Siddiqui committed the crime of speaking out what is common knowledge.
Glad sanity prevailed..
Good work
Being a brother of Irfan Siddiqi, he through various statements gave the impression of having a soft corner for Sharif family. But a judge should be above the board. Right decision
good
100% Agreed since "Justice Siddiqui had offered no evidence to support the claims he made"
Good.
Not enough. He needs to be charged and vetted for the reason of his outburst.
Just removal from the office, should be held responsible for treason against him
@Husain , why excellent?
@Z It has been investigated, read complete news before commenting
My respect to DAWN for publication!
Judges of the superior courts are appointed to strictly interpret and apply the law to cases presented to them without fear or favor.Judges are not to indulge in political activism or promote political ideology of certain political party.It is evident that judge Siddiqi was violating the rules and betraying his OATH his removal was long overdue.Every law scholar would appreciate his removal.
why ? was he proven wrong about his statement
Well deserved!
Justice Shaukat Siddigui is brave man! My respect!! Truth will prevail!!!
Awesome!!!
That is a very good step. He was talking more like a politician than a judge and deserved to be removed for violating the rules of his oath and ethical standards of his profession. I support this decision.
An extra ordinary decision of Supreme Judicial council to remove Justice Siddique (Texas )
@Nasir How do you know he didn't? To make it black and white, he requested to make this hearing in open court?
Is this done? Something fishy !!!
Very SAD.
@Aamir Justice Siddiqui had offered no evidence to support the claims he made. read the complete article please
@NPS - Why? Its in every newspaper and news channel.
@Syed (See what happens to whistle blowers.)
Very well said.
Justice Shaukat Siddiqui is a true son of the soil!
@M. Emad - Why are you always "sad" when anything good happens in Pakistan? Do you do the same in your country too?
It is not clear from the news item if he ever offered his defense and produce an evidence? Anyway, he was too vocal and was not a jdge;s material to start with. Why we have judiciary in the news all the time. It is not good for the judiciary and the country. They should be working in the background only--not reading newspapers, comments, tv, anchor people. It was not too long ago when even educated people did not know the names of many judges.
Should a judge be removed by his peers or parliament?
This was well considered and thought provoking judegement of the SJC in which Judtice Siddique failed to defend himself with concrete evidence.Therefore the President acted in accordance with unanimous decision and request of the SJC. Good decision. Judges must be above party politics and prejudices of all kinds; impartiality and critical analysis of evidence is required in all judicial process.
Honesty is punished! PMIK must interfere
My fear is that we will never know the real truth.
Charges may be valid but so quick Process and haste in removal is questionable. there must be a proper process for removal of judges of higher judiciary. In india a high court and supreme court judge could be removed by impeachment only and a impeachment resolution requires support of two third majority in parliament after proper hearing in both houses to be passed and then ceremonial nod of the president. In this case there was no allegation related to misconduct in his judicial duty.
@Harmony-1© ..True comment I agree with you.
@Shahid he was a judge and was alleging baseless allegation to malign judiciary and army. He couldn’t provide any evidence of those allegations. He should face the consequences and he did that is why it is excellent. Understood?