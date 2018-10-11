Accountability court orders confiscation of Shahbaz Sharif's son-in-law's assets
A Lahore accountability court on Thursday issued orders for the confiscation of assets of former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif's son-in-law, Imran Ali Yousaf.
Accountability Judge Muhammad Azeem issued the orders while hearing a petition filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which asked the court to attach Yousaf's assets.
Yousaf is accused of receiving illicit funds in excess of Rs12 million from Ikram Naveed, the former CEO of the Punjab Power Development Company (PPDC), and is the subject of a NAB probe.
He appeared before NAB investigators in April but has since skipped scheduled hearings and left the country for London. On August 7, he was declared a proclaimed offender by an Accountability Court.
"Yousaf has properties worth billions in Pakistan, he owns Ali Centre and Ali Town. He also has businesses called Ali and Fatima Developers and Ghaus Al Azeem Developers," the prosecutor said.
"He also owns 99 or 100 plots in Gulberg 3-A," the prosecutor continued, adding that Yousaf also owns one Madinah Feeds Mill.
A source had earlier told DawnNewsTV that the then CM’s son-in-law was also accused of "getting Naveed appointed as PPDC CEO, who subsequently allegedly committed massive corruption. NAB is quizzing Yousaf on the information provided about him by Ikram Naveed.”
The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) had already carried out a probe against Naveed and Yousaf in 2016. It declared Naveed guilty of embezzling Rs450 million.
The ACE in its investigation had found that Naveed had purchased 19 properties in his and his family members’ names and also unearthed his and his family members' property worth over Rs1 billion. The property has been attached and their bank accounts frozen.
Don't let him leave PK. How did he amass so much?
Don't let corrupt family of Nawaz Sharif and Shabaz Sharif get away all the looted money. By the way, will all confiscated property be auctioned and recovered money be spent for the welfare of the poor people? Let's see, how this story progress or will die down after a while!
Most unfortunate that PPP JUI & other opposition parties are defending Shahbaz Sharif whose son in Law did all this using none other but his Father in Law authority.
@ahamed - He has already left Pakistan with the collusion of the authority.
the new Panama Papers release today should help sink the Sharif family clan boat once and for all. their supporters claiming political victimization need to run and hide in shame.
Each and every member of Shariffs family have looted the country and there still are people who are taking out processions in their favour. Shame on them.
All his wealth would have been outside of country. Authorities will be able to confiscate only one Toyota corolla and a 10 Marla house because they are shareef.
didnt he do a land swap for the plots? it seems MalIk Riaz is going to get a sweet deal from the SCP.
@ahamed relatives in high places.
Its coming out of woodwork - unbridled corruption.
WOW! No wonder he is a son in law of Shabaz. Politicians or their children having a worth of billions of rupees has become a joke in Pakistan. Somebody should tell the masses where NAB was hiding during last ten years or whether they were scared and allowed looting right under their noses.
These are only the small fries. There are people with trillions of corruption funds and fortunes for which they have made foolproof arrangements to be safe and far from the eyes of accountability sensors.
Everybody’s property can be attached but not Musharraf who is absconding for many years after lying to the court.
@M. Saeed - Don't twist facts. He is no 'small fry'!
Amazing , the level of corruption , how was all this allowed to happen.Seems like everyone in the previous govt or related to it wanted to be a billionaire.
If son-in-law was raking in billions, imagine what his own son must be doing.