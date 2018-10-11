Accountability court orders confiscation of Shahbaz Sharif's son-in-law's assets

A Lahore accountability court on Thursday issued orders for the confiscation of assets of former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif's son-in-law, Imran Ali Yousaf.

Accountability Judge Muhammad Azeem issued the orders while hearing a petition filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which asked the court to attach Yousaf's assets.

Yousaf is accused of receiving illicit funds in excess of Rs12 million from Ikram Naveed, the former CEO of the Punjab Power Development Company (PPDC), and is the subject of a NAB probe.

He appeared before NAB investigators in April but has since skipped scheduled hearings and left the country for London. On August 7, he was declared a proclaimed offender by an Accountability Court.

"Yousaf has properties worth billions in Pakistan, he owns Ali Centre and Ali Town. He also has businesses called Ali and Fatima Developers and Ghaus Al Azeem Developers," the prosecutor said.

"He also owns 99 or 100 plots in Gulberg 3-A," the prosecutor continued, adding that Yousaf also owns one Madinah Feeds Mill.

A source had earlier told DawnNewsTV that the then CM’s son-in-law was also accused of "getting Naveed appointed as PPDC CEO, who subsequently allegedly committed massive corruption. NAB is quizzing Yousaf on the information provided about him by Ikram Naveed.”

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) had already carried out a probe against Naveed and Yousaf in 2016. It declared Naveed guilty of embezzling Rs450 million.

The ACE in its investigation had found that Naveed had purchased 19 properties in his and his family members’ names and also unearthed his and his family members' property worth over Rs1 billion. The property has been attached and their bank accounts frozen.