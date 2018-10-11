Opposition parties hold 'mock' NA session outside Parliament House
The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), accompanied by parliamentarians from other opposition parties, on Thursday held a "mock National Assembly session" outside the Parliament House to protest the arrest of Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, DawnNewsTV reported.
Members of opposition parties gathered in great numbers outside Parliament House, with some of them holding placards with anti-government slogans written on them. Former NA speaker Ayaz Sadiq chaired the mock session, in which a 'call to attention’ notice was also presented regarding the arrest of Shahbaz Sharif.
Earlier this week, the PML-N had demanded that Shahbaz Sharif, who is currently in the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) custody, should be brought to parliament so he can present his case before the people of the country.
Sharif has been arrested on the charge that he tried to influence the transfer of a contract for the Ashiana Housing Scheme from one contractor to another.
On Wednesday, NA Speaker Asad Qaiser issued directives to convene the session requested by opposition parties on October 17. Additionally, the NA Secretariat also issued production orders to ensure the presence of Shahbaz Sharif for that session.
The opposition parties, however, were adamant they would protest outside Parliament House, saying the NA Speaker had not accepted their demand for an NA session this week.
While addressing the mock session, PML-N Senator Mushahid Hussain said that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were put behind bars ahead of the general elections and now they have arrested Shahbaz Sharif ahead of the by-polls.
Leaders of the opposition parties were of the view that Shahbaz Sharif's arrest was tantamount to humiliating the parliament and that the House condemned the arrest of the opposition leader.
The opposition members further said that no hindrance should be made in the production of Shahbaz Sharif for the NA session next week.
Meanwhile, the NA spokesperson said that calling a 'mock' session by the opposition, despite summoning the NA session before completion of 14 days period and issuance of production order of Shahbaz Sharif was against the parliamentary traditions.
In a statement, he said the NA speaker has fulfilled all demands of the opposition but still the opposition conducted the session outside the Parliament House, which had no any justification.
So, did it work? Is shahbaz free now?
Is the opposition protesting against the catching of thieves & thugs. What kind of an opposition is this ? Has Nawaz made a fool of the opposition parties making them believe that he & his brother are innocent.
Birds of a feather
They are 'mocking' their own law by protesting against accountability!
What a shame. All opposition parties are worried about the actions being taken by NAB.
The opposition are still playing their childish games but Imran is getting the job done. The mental age of most of the members of National Assembly appears to be 7 or 8 years old.
Every tender specifies very clearly that, lowest bid can be rejected if found lacking the required merits. If Shahbaz Sharif as the controlling officer had found the lowest bid lacking, he was completely in his rights to cancel it and should have been appreciated for being vigilant in bids evaluation. Otherwise, anybody can bid unrealistically low and when rejected can approach the courts for such judgements as in this case, making the whole exercise a huge wastage of time, money and progress.
They’ve restored to this as they cant gather any crowd
The law must prevail and not the moke NA outside Parliament.
They are making a mockery of themselves. Why did they elect a person to be their leader who is under criminal investigation on corruption charges.
How former prime minister, senators, parliamentarians etc are protesting against Shahbaz arrest? They say that he as Chief Minister had been working more hours than sleeping or idling which even if accepted does not rule out the possibility that Shahbaz while on the throne could not have indulged in some sort of direct or indirect corruption. Now siding with Shahbaz if I accept that he is innocent and NAB has wrongly arrested him then why and how Shahbaz himself and his elder brother Nawaz are deterred as to why they did not initiate criminal proceedings against NAB? This I am saying since Shahbaz has been arrested but none moved stood up against NAB so far means in quite crystal clear terms as to why they are agitating instead of knocking at a court of law. If the protesters continue protesting, ignoring court, they are not favoring Shahbaz him rather on the contra they are digging his grave. Who differs with me? Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Faces of loosers who have no shame at all.
@M. Saeed get real. You do realise the company Shbaz handed the work to in the end got nothing done. Shows you all you need to know about his judgement.