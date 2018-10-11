DAWN.COM

Pakistan inching to victory: 2 wickets needed to seal the deal against Australia in first Test

AFP | Dawn.comUpdated October 11, 2018

Yasir Shah celebrates after he dismissed Australian Marnus Labuschagne — AFP
Pakistan need two more wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series against Australia.

Yasir Shah took his third and fourth victim in the form of Mitchell Starc (1) and Peter Siddle (0) soon after he had taken the crucial wicket of set batsmen and hero of the day — Usman Khawaja.

Khawaja (141) — whose fighting hundred had kept Pakistan's victory bid in check — had to departed for the pavilion as Shah took him on a lbw appeal in the 126th over.

The batsmen was unbeaten on 120 for his seventh Test century and with him skipper Tim Paine was 19 not out as Australia — set a daunting 462-run target — need to bat out another 31 overs for a draw.

Australia's Usman Khawaja plays a shot during the fifth day of play of the first Test cricket match in the series between Australia and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. — AFP
Khawaja had added an invaluable 132 runs for the fourth wicket with Travis Head (72) as Pakistan failed to get a single wicket in the first session after Australia resumed at 136-3.

Khawaja took a single to short mid-wicket off to Mohammad Hafeez to complete his century that has so far included 11 boundaries.

No team has successfully chased more than the 418-7 West Indies made against Australia in the Antigua Test in 2003.

Pakistan had expected early wickets after jolting Australia to 136-3 at the close on the fourth day, but nothing worked for skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, who made multiple bowling changes.

Pakistan could have had Head leg-before off leg-spinner Yasir Shah on 44, but Sarfraz did not review English umpire Richard Kettleborough's not out decision when replays showed the ball hitting the wickets.

Pakistan were only rewarded after lunch when they took the second new ball as soon as it was due and Hafeez trapped Head leg-before with the first ball.

Yasir Shah took his first in the match when he dismissed Marnus Labuschagne for 13.

Ramana
Oct 11, 2018 05:36pm

Rooting for Pak to win in the desert against Aussies....

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 11, 2018 05:37pm

Well done green-shirts. Keep it up and hang on tough.

