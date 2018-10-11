Australia dash Pakistan's dreams by drawing first Test
The first Test between Pakistan and Australia ended in a draw on Thursday after the Green Shirts did not manage to take the two wickets required to gain a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series.
Even though Yasir Shah took three wickets in quick succession to revive Pakistan's hopes for victory, the lull that followed soon after made the game quite uninteresting by the last over.
His third and fourth victim in the game were Mitchell Starc (1) and Peter Siddle (0) soon after he had taken the crucial wicket of set batsmen and hero of the day — Usman Khawaja.
Khawaja (141) — whose fighting hundred had kept Pakistan's victory bid in check — had to departed for the pavilion as Shah took him on a lbw appeal in the 126th over.
The batsmen was unbeaten on 120 for his seventh Test century and with him skipper Tim Paine was 19 not out as Australia — set a daunting 462-run target — need to bat out another 31 overs for a draw.
Khawaja had added an invaluable 132 runs for the fourth wicket with Travis Head (72) as Pakistan failed to get a single wicket in the first session after Australia resumed at 136-3.
He took a single to short mid-wicket off to Mohammad Hafeez to complete his century that has so far included 11 boundaries.
No team has successfully chased more than the 418-7 West Indies made against Australia in the Antigua Test in 2003.
Pakistan had expected early wickets after jolting Australia to 136-3 at the close on the fourth day, but nothing worked for skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, who made multiple bowling changes.
Pakistan could have had Head leg-before off leg-spinner Yasir Shah on 44, but Sarfraz did not review English umpire Richard Kettleborough's not out decision when replays showed the ball hitting the wickets.
Pakistan were only rewarded after lunch when they took the second new ball as soon as it was due and Hafeez trapped Head leg-before with the first ball.
Yasir Shah took his first in the match when he dismissed Marnus Labuschagne for 13.
Comments (47)
Rooting for Pak to win in the desert against Aussies....
Well done green-shirts. Keep it up and hang on tough.
Good News......Match Drawn
Well done Aussies a lion Hearted effort
What a game Wel played australia! Very good come back..!
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad No luck Dr. Match drawn
Match Drawn . Well Done Aussies
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad yes Australia did same and drawn!!
@Ramana no but for Australia it's not routine to lose
Pakistan played with 3 bowlers. Wahab Riaz again with no wkts. I do not understand why so many other options were excluded.
Match drawn. Well played Aussies, well tried Pak. Thriller test.
Sub-standard and hopeless bowling made match DRAWN.
What a shame! Pakistan cannot even win in a spinning squarely on a 5th day track against a morally battered opposition who hardly knows how to play spin in subcontinent. Downfall of Pakistan cricket on the right track!
Almost had it, I must admire Australians for hanging tough, and saved an ievitable defeat.
Poor decision not to force the follow on!! Bad Captaincy from Sarfaraz
joke of the day.
Well played Aussies.... Spcl. Usman. Great innings. I think Pakistan delayed declaration that cost them match. Also poor use of reviews by Sarfaraz.
Nice match. Nice result
It's a draw
As expected from the beginning... Match is drawn... However remaining matches Aussies will emerged as the winners...and will lift the cup... Keep it up and Hang on tough!!!
Well done green shirts.
What a gritty display from Aussies. But we should have taken 7 wickets on 5th day pitch. Poor application from green shirts.
Stunning display of grit by Aussies! Wonder if Captain could have done anything to change the fortune? We know that Tim Paine did that.
Bad captaincy, Sarfaraz should have enforced the follow on. Well done Australia.
Sarfaraz is to be blamed or do we admire the resilience of the Australians
Match Drawn!! Well played both teams....
Healing lotion on the wounds of green shirts after getting scare from blue shirts
Well played Aussies. Tight slap on so called worlds best bowling lineup.
Sarfaraz should used fast bowlers in the last overs. Yorkers would have changed the match
Actually game became quite interesting till last over!
Australians hanged on tough ! Great game. Great advertisement for test cricket.
Did Australia do well or Pakistan do badly is the question. On a 5th day pitch, I thought the Pak spinners would run through the Aussie side.
This is utter failure of Pakistan cricket team.
This is a win for Australia. Pakistan must be gutted.
Both teams played a very good cricket .
This is shameful. Pakistan should have won in their home conditions against an opposition that is missing two of its biggest test stars. The way I see it, this is a victory for Australia.
Aussies played brilliantly to draw the test on Pakistan home ground.
Imagine that young team of Aussies hits back with a draw on Pakistan's home ground.
Brilliant effort by the Aussies and it was a cracker of a match till the last ball. Match was drawn but test cricket won today.
Poor selection and Sarfaraz's captaincy very likely cost Pakistan a win. However, Pakistanis can take some slight consolation from the fact that it was the Islamabad born Australian opener who thwarted them. Well done, Usman Khawaja!
A Pakistani (Khawaja was born in Islamabad) takes Australia to safety against Pakistan!
It was widely discussed how Pakistan will run through Aussie lineup on 5th day on a Turner. ,You all forgot one thing opposition was Australia not West Indies or Zimbabwe
boys played well and bowled 108 overs in a day in gruelling heat, which is victory of sorts
Well frankly I think this is a loss for Pakistan. Realistically Pakistan should have won this game.
Congrats to the Australia B team for drawing the first test against Pakistan in the sweaty, humid, dry & torrid conditions of UAE. Hopefully you'll learn from this & win the second test. Keep it up and hang on tough.
@Texan riaz was always a bad selection. When one of your two fast bowlers is club level, a draw is a lucky escape. Feel sorry for Junaid and Mir Hamza.
Austrlia was lucky to get the match saved. In the last three days they were just struggling. Bad captainship was the main reason why pakistan could not make it.
@Ganesh S wahab riaz should not have been there. Political selection.Two fast bowlers is sufficient but they have to be of good quality.