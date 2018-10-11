DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan is against an arms race in the region: FO

Naveed SiddiquiOctober 11, 2018

Email

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal — Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan
Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal — Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan

Pakistan is against an arms race in the region, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said while commenting on the recent India-Russia air defence system deal.

The remark was made during the weekly FO briefing in Islamabad.

Dr Faisal said that countries providing India any weapons should make sure their assistance does not disturb the balance of power in the region. He also stated that Pakistan’s armed forces are nonetheless fully ready to respond to any aggression.

While speaking of India, Dr Faisal mentioned that Pakistan had not made any efforts to schedule talks with India on the sidelines of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in view of the UN General Assembly incident.

“Pakistan has not shied away from talks with India and is open to discuss all issues, including Jammu and Kashmir, Siachen and terrorism,” Dr Faisal said, noting that it was India that had backed off from talks on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly sessions after initially agreeing to them.

According to Radio Pakistan, while speaking of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Dr Faisal said that both Pakistan and China are open to third party investment in some of the projects — including the special economic zones.

He also clarified that, contrary to reports, no CPEC projects were being "reviewed" and that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement on the matter had been taken out of context [when reported by some sections of the media].

The FO spokesperson said that engagement with the United States has increased ever the since the new government took office.

Presenting an example of the increased engagement, the FO spokesperson said that during US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad’s recent visit, Pakistan had made it clear that it would take all possible steps to facilitate a political settlement in Afghanistan as peace across the border means peace within Pakistan.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
USA man
Oct 11, 2018 05:53pm

Pakistan zindabad.

Recommend 0
musarraf
Oct 11, 2018 05:54pm

Is there any comparision in GDB, capcity, population, talent or anything between the two contries ? Indians dont compare with Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Ravi
Oct 11, 2018 05:58pm

Of course Pakistan is against arms race now since it cannot afford. It is a different matter it was first country in region to induct state of art weapons like Saberjet and F16s.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated October 11, 2018

Police politicisation

THE removal is, prima facie, a classic example of political interference; the denials and explanations of the ...
October 11, 2018

High dropout rates

ACCORDING to a report in this paper, KP’s school dropout rates remain high despite Rs130bn being pumped into the...
October 11, 2018

Airport safety

IT can only be considered a mercy. On Tuesday, a passenger boarding bridge, also known as an airbridge, at the...
Updated October 10, 2018

IMF decision

IT took a crisis to get the government to focus on reality, but it finally happened. The government’s announcement...
Updated October 10, 2018

Irreversible penalty

ON World Day Against the Death Penalty, the question once again arises: should the state — consisting of human...
October 10, 2018

Punjab’s gender initiatives

ENDING gender-based violence not only requires commitment from policymakers but also support from civil society and...