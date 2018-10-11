DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Nadra website 'temporarily affected' due to interest in Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: spokesperson

Dawn.comOctober 11, 2018

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the launch ceremony of ‘Naya Pakistan Housing Programme’ on Wednesday. —File/APP
Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the launch ceremony of ‘Naya Pakistan Housing Programme’ on Wednesday. —File/APP

National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Spokesperson Faiq Ali on Thursday claimed that around 200,000 people from 174 countries had simultaneously accessed its website as soon as the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme was launched on Nadra's website.

The spokesperson also claimed that 62,000 registration forms for the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme were downloaded in the first hour alone. Ali said that the site had been "temporarily affected" due to the increase in traffic, but it was now functioning as normal.

Affordable housing

Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched the affordable housing programme in a ceremony on Wednesday, announcing that five million affordable houses would be constructed over a period of five years for low-income segments of society.

He had disclosed that a 60-day pilot project would commence from today in coordination with Nadra in seven districts to assess the demand and payment capacity for affordable houses.

PM Khan had said that the housing programme would bring long-due prosperity to the country, adding that at least 40 other industries connecting to the housing industry would be set in motion as soon as construction for the project started in urban as well as rural areas.

"The target of this [plan] is the common man, who could not even think about owning a house," he had said.

Khan said that while citizens of many other countries build their houses on loans, only 0.25 per cent of Pakistani citizens took loans for the purpose due to a lack of legal structure.

The government's housing policy would seek to eliminate these hurdles, he said.

The construction for the scheme will be carried out by the private sector, while the government will facilitate it by removing hurdles and providing the land for the construction.

In this regard, the prime minister also announced the formation of the 'Naya Pakistan Housing Authority' which will provide one-window operations to facilitate the construction industry. The authority will be set up in three months, while a 17-member task force will oversee the housing project until then.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
JK
Oct 11, 2018 06:13pm

Without solid laws for mortgage loans protection this will also go the same direction as “yellow cab” & “laptop” schemes.

Recommend 0
Harmony-1©
Oct 11, 2018 06:25pm

Huge interest as people trust this PM. We all know the scandal of Ashiana Housing Scheme of PMLN govt - it really was a scam.

Recommend 0
ROCKY
Oct 11, 2018 06:43pm

Scam in progress!

Recommend 0
Saqib s Zia
Oct 11, 2018 06:53pm

This should be only available for tax payers/filers. This scheme should be perfect opportunity to bring more people in to tax net. But I am not expecting a policy from Pakistan government that actually make long term sense and in Pakistan interest. That is any party government not Just PTI

Recommend 0
Clifton
Oct 11, 2018 06:58pm

200,000 people from 174 countries simultaneously accessed website and 62,000 forms in first hour alone were downloaded for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme which is supposed to be for "the common man, who could not even think about owning a house". An authority will setup and 17 member will oversee this project. What's going on here?? With these numbers do they think " a common man can still be able to own a house" in this society?

Recommend 0
IQBAL HADI ZAIDI
Oct 11, 2018 06:59pm

I can say with some certainty that if PM Imran succeeds in providing houses and jobs as he has promised then Imran will eventually win next election as well and rule for another 5 years as PM but in case if he fails to deliver then he may face too many hurdles and obstacles even to continue to complete even the present term of 5 years what to talk of subsequent term. All the best PM Imran, our nation prays for you. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated October 11, 2018

Police politicisation

THE removal is, prima facie, a classic example of political interference; the denials and explanations of the ...
October 11, 2018

High dropout rates

ACCORDING to a report in this paper, KP’s school dropout rates remain high despite Rs130bn being pumped into the...
October 11, 2018

Airport safety

IT can only be considered a mercy. On Tuesday, a passenger boarding bridge, also known as an airbridge, at the...
Updated October 10, 2018

IMF decision

IT took a crisis to get the government to focus on reality, but it finally happened. The government’s announcement...
Updated October 10, 2018

Irreversible penalty

ON World Day Against the Death Penalty, the question once again arises: should the state — consisting of human...
October 10, 2018

Punjab’s gender initiatives

ENDING gender-based violence not only requires commitment from policymakers but also support from civil society and...