DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

LHC sets aside death sentence handed to PML-N MNA Abid Raza, 3 others in murder case

Rana BilalOctober 11, 2018

Email

LHC has acquitted PML-N MNA from a murder case. — Photo/File
LHC has acquitted PML-N MNA from a murder case. — Photo/File

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday acquitted PML-N MNA Chaudhry Abid Raza and three others in a murder case, DawnNewsTV reported.

A two-member LHC division bench comprising Justice Sardar Shamim Ahmad and Justice Shehbaz Rizvi was hearing the case.

A trial court had sentenced Raza in 1999 under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for murdering six people. The conviction was challenged before the LHC but was dismissed when both parties reached a compromise. The death sentence was revoked in 2003 by a division bench.

In 2016, the Supreme Court suspended the 2003 judgement and remanded the case to the LHC.

Last month, the LHC bench that was hearing the case, had appointed a criminal law expert as amicus curiae (friend of court) to decide whether an offence under Section 7 of the ATA was compoundable (reconcilable).

During today's hearing, the MNA's lawyer had argued that Raza was acquitted after an agreement with the complainant. The state lawyer, however, said that a compromise deed did not hold in a terrorism case and urged the court to reinstate the trial court's verdict that was issued in 1999.

Previously, the counsel for MNA and other convicts had claimed that Section 7 of the ATA was not added in the case. They argued that the high court would have to hear the appeal against the conviction on merits if it maintained death penalty under the special law.

The counsel had further said that the omission from conviction under section 7 of ATA in the 2003 decision was on part of the court and the acquitted convicts could not be punished for that error.

The bench, in its ruling today, suspended the trial court's decision in its verdict and acquitted four people, including Raza, MNA from NA-71 (Gujrat).

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 11, 2018 02:28pm

Amazing a 19 years old murder case was pending for retrial and, now accused have been acquitted - this was expected from an old indecisive case. Did justice prevail - definitely not, rich and famous once again got away through different means!

Recommend 0
Adil Jadoon
Oct 11, 2018 03:03pm

Pml n leader murdered 6 people and got away with it..... no one is complaining!!!

Recommend 0
Shaikh
Oct 11, 2018 03:06pm

blind justice

Recommend 0
Ghumman
Oct 11, 2018 03:11pm

Everybody in Gujrat knows Abid raza is thug, murderer and mafia

Recommend 0
Gaz
Oct 11, 2018 03:28pm

Seems like PMLN is a party of crooks and gangsters.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 11, 2018 04:19pm

Is this justice? Why was the compromise agreed about taking lives of 6 people?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated October 11, 2018

Police politicisation

THE removal is, prima facie, a classic example of political interference; the denials and explanations of the ...
October 11, 2018

High dropout rates

ACCORDING to a report in this paper, KP’s school dropout rates remain high despite Rs130bn being pumped into the...
October 11, 2018

Airport safety

IT can only be considered a mercy. On Tuesday, a passenger boarding bridge, also known as an airbridge, at the...
Updated October 10, 2018

IMF decision

IT took a crisis to get the government to focus on reality, but it finally happened. The government’s announcement...
Updated October 10, 2018

Irreversible penalty

ON World Day Against the Death Penalty, the question once again arises: should the state — consisting of human...
October 10, 2018

Punjab’s gender initiatives

ENDING gender-based violence not only requires commitment from policymakers but also support from civil society and...