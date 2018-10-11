PM Khan wants Finance Ministry to examine exponential increase in debt over past 10 years
Prime Minister Imran Khan while chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet instructed the Finance Ministry to conduct an analysis of how Pakistan's debt increased from Rs6,000 billion to Rs30,000bn in the span of 10 years, Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday.
"We need to know where that money went and what projects it was used in. Our government has just come in and we have been forced to take loans to pay off the loans that they [the previous governments] took. At least we should know where those loans went," the prime minister said.
"This analysis is also important as our government, which sees that the country is already in debt, will have to think twice about taking more loans. We will at least have to see that the loans that we take create more wealth so that they can be returned," he added.
PM Khan directed the Finance Ministry to present its detailed analysis on the matter in another cabinet meeting.
According to Radio Pakistan, the federal cabinet is expected to take important decisions including the appointment of heads of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and the Privatisation Commission.
Referring to the launch of his ambitious Naya Pakistan Housing Program, the prime minister said that the entire administrative structure for the project would be completed on priority basis.
He said that not only would the project generate economic activity, but also add new entrepreneurs, increase the number of skilled workers and create employment in the country.
While announcing the launch of the housing project on Wednesday, that the scheme will bring long-due prosperity in the country, he said, adding that at least 40 other industries connecting with housing will also be set in motion as soon as construction is started for the project in urban as well as rural areas.
The construction for the scheme will be carried out by the private sector, while the government will facilitate it by removing hurdles and providing the land for the construction.
Comments (13)
Good move, the process should be fast to examine this and immediate action must be taken against those who are responsible for this mess. Good luck captain!
Ok. Try to find it but you knew about the situation when you were in opposition, Where is the plan to address this issue?
One reason for increase stands out loud and clear ...... it's the increase in property prices in leading cities around the world especially in London , New York, Toronto and the speculative nature of property in Dubai.
Used in commision and allocation done to MPA' MNA for running election campaigns and also used for personal house renovations of some mulanas etc
waste of time in such exercise, instead to plan for future, there are lot of sectors from where money can be generate, but there is lack of vision in ministers. Ministers are only in to enjoy and give statements.
Mismanagement, cronyism, luxuries lifestyle of rulers, and corruption coming out of woodwork are the causes. Discovery of many fake accounts is just tip of the iceberg.
Stay put more to come! keep your eyes open for rescheduled loans by President Musharraf.
I think it is a good idea to examine what went wrong in Pakistan so that culprits responsible for the destruction can be taught a lesson for stealing taxpayer's money. However, what is really important is to look for improving the situation and perhaps main focus should be on that. The nation is with you.
The only strategy of PTI is to blame the previous government.
Great IK
Face saving measure. He should focus on future not in past as per the situation.
Fix the current issue rather than always looking back, you guys knew what had happened and yet had no plan to fix the current issue
What about from the times of musharraf.do you fear jahangeer tareen might be caught in it.shouldnt it be from the early nineties.i dont think so it will be so hard.