CJP orders committee to probe children's deaths in Thar due to malnutrition

Haseeb BhattiOctober 11, 2018

Several children in Thar die due to malnutrition. — Photo/File
The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday ordered the Sindh government to form a committee to look into the deaths of children caused by malnutrition in Thar.

The committee is to submit its report in three weeks, the court said.

A three-member SC bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing a case regarding the deaths of children due to malnutrition in Thar.

The advocate general (AG) of Sindh told the bench that the government had provided wheat and other food and grains to the people in Thar. He further said that rice and lentils were being provided to "Hindu residents as they did not consume wheat".

He declared that the basic problem in the region was the lack of food and water in the region and added that around 60,000 people in Thar live below poverty line. The AG also pointed out that women received less food.

The CJP decried the situation, saying that the provincial government must ensure that the people of Thar are provided with healthy food and clean drinking water as well as access to medical facilities. He urged PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari to "spend their money on these regions".

He lamented that infants in Thar were dying due to lack of nutrition and said that the crisis needed to be resolved urgently.

The PPP government has recently come under fire for the dire shortage of food and clean drinking water in Thar despite being in power in the province for over a decade. On Wednesday, Qaumi Awami Tehreek chief Ayaz Latif Palijo accused the PPP of supplying rotten wheat to Thar residents.

He said that the ruling party had insulted the poor people living in the region by treating them like "children of lesser gods".

Orakzai
Oct 11, 2018 12:54pm

Good instructions by cjp

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Oct 11, 2018 01:04pm

Let us see what Bilawal Zardari has to say about this. CJP is a beacon of hope for all Pakistanis.

M. asghar
Oct 11, 2018 01:16pm

The population of the Sind province remains the utter victim of the PPP's deep-rooted feudalism.

Adnan Mazher Khan
Oct 11, 2018 01:29pm

Don't waste time CJ Sir. Just order the Pakistan Army to reach and act as a calamity hit area. Otherwise, children will unfortunatley continue to die because of shortage of food and drinking water. Do not expect anything good from Sindh government.

SSR
Oct 11, 2018 01:49pm

This has been going on for years, what is a committee going to accomplish? The people of Thar should be immediately provided with the basic requirements and the committee can do its job.

