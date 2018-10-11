DAWN.COM

Pakistani delegation to meet IMF officials today to seek expected bailout

AFPOctober 11, 2018

IMF chief Christine Lagarde says the Fund is yet to receive anything formal from Islamabad. ─ AFP/File
International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde said she would meet with Pakistani officials on Thursday, with expectations that Islamabad will request a bailout of its shaky economy.

Finance Minister Asad Umar, who is attending the fund's annual meeting in Bali, announced earlier this week that the government would seek talks with the IMF on a "stabilisation recovery programme".

Lagarde said the IMF was yet to receive anything formal from Islamabad but that she and other IMF officials would meet with the Pakistani delegation in Bali on Thursday afternoon.

"I'm assuming that there might be a programme request on their part, but that has not been discussed and we will explore that this afternoon," she told a press briefing.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday vowed to steer the country out of a looming balance-of-payments crisis, saying it needs $10-12 billion.

"We will get out of this. I will take (the country) out of this," he said.

Khan's new administration took office in August vowing to weigh up whether to seek an IMF bailout as it sought other avenues of financing.

He has sought loans from friendly countries, promised to recover funds stolen by corrupt officials, and embarked on a series of populist austerity measures.

But help has been in short supply and economists' warnings have grown increasingly urgent.

Pakistan has gone to the IMF several times since the late 1980s. The most recent was in 2013, when Islamabad got a $6.6bn loan to tackle a similar crisis.

Comments (9)

1000 characters
M. Emad
Oct 11, 2018 09:41am

Why Pakistani delegation not meeting Chinese officials to seek expected bailout ?

Recommend 0
Mian
Oct 11, 2018 09:55am

At best IMF will give 3.5 to 4 Bn and send them back. Even IMF doesn't know whether this money will come back.

Recommend 0
Human first
Oct 11, 2018 10:00am

All th best Imran Khan.

Recommend 0
Chinpaksaddique
Oct 11, 2018 10:25am

Best PM we have ever seen. Win win situation - loan from IMF and China. PTI is the best party ever.

Recommend 0
Ashfaq
Oct 11, 2018 10:28am

Are we prepared if request gets big NO! Daunting dollar eyes double century early.

Recommend 0
Zakir
Oct 11, 2018 10:35am

@M. Emad Chinese,Saudi Arabia and UAE has already refused Pakistan any free aid.China will only give commercial loans.Saudi Arabia and UAE were ready to give free aid but they wanted Pakistan to participate in Yemen war which Pakistan refused.

Recommend 0
Zakir
Oct 11, 2018 10:37am

Don't forget US.Pakistan is in very bad position and US will certainly take advantage of it.They will arm twist Pakistan the way they want.

Recommend 0
Kamal Mansoor
Oct 11, 2018 10:50am

Inshallah Imran will steer out Pakistan from this inherited crisis successfully..

Recommend 0
SKChadha
Oct 11, 2018 10:54am

Meetings are immaterial. Pakistan has yet to make formal request? The real demands of IMF will start thereafter.

Recommend 0

