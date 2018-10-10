JUI-F Senator Haidri says will block 'any amendment' to blasphemy law
Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) secretary general Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on Wednesday opposed any amendments to the blasphemy law, which was under discussion in a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee for Information and Technology.
As a discussion on amendments to curtail the misuse of the law started, Maulana Haidri said: "Why is the blasphemy law alone the topic of so much discussion?"
To this, he was told that the law was being reviewed as it was being widely misused.
The Maulana's retort was that, "other laws are also being misused in the country, but no one seems to mind that and thus we will not let this law be changed either."
He also dropped a threat, saying that the blasphemy law had previously "taken a lot of lives, and if anyone tries to touch it, they will be the ones held responsible for any damage caused."
He also said that if any step to amend the law is taken, his party will show "complete resistance" and even block it in the National Assembly and Senate.
"We will tell the people the complete truth behind this," he said before marching out of the meeting along with Senator Fida Muhammad Khan.
As a result of the walkout, the committee's meeting was adjourned indefinitely.
Comments (5)
Are they in majority for blocking an amendment or they love hurling threats as per their mindset..?!
Why was the meeting adjourned just because these two fellows walked out?
Stay in stone ages. Word “merciful “means anything to you. Most of the people tried so far are mentally ill or accuser settling scores.
They will never agree to any improvement in any law on fear of losing their grip on the nerves of masses.
Every day most laws of the country are being abused and misused by the people who say and think they are above the laws of the country. Why does the senate committee has to touch only the Blasphemy law for amending the same? It is incomprehensible to understand that this particular law needs to be amended while any other laws requiring amendments can be put on hold or in cold storage for an unlimited time period.