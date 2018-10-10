DAWN.COM

Senate session again marred by ongoing Chaudhry-Mushahidullah spat

Nadir GuramaniOctober 10, 2018

Email

Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry speaking on the Senate floor — File
Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry speaking on the Senate floor — File

Yet another session of the Senate was disrupted on Wednesday because of the running spat between Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry and PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan.

The episode was the latest in a series of arguments between the two triggered after Chaudhry targeted Mushahidullah on the floor of the National Assembly, accusing him of getting members of his family inducted into lucrative posts in the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) using latter's political clout.

A similar episode had taken place last week when the minister took the floor to 'explain' the remarks he had made in the National Assembly. Before he could offer the 'explanation', however, he was told by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and the PML-N senator to apologise.

When Chaudhry dodged the request, the Senate witnessed the unprecedented scene of a federal minister being asked to leave the upper house.

Today, as Chaudhry took the floor of the Senate again, Mushahidullah was quick to ask him to tender an apology.

To this, the information minister said that he would not apologise as the matter was being investigated by the Federal Investigation Agency.

"Then let the inquiry end before you come to parliament," retorted Mushahidullah.

"Senator Mushahidullah's whole family is in the PIA. There is no way I will apologise for what I said. I still stand by it," the information minister snapped back.

"If he manages to find six people from my family who are part of PIA, I will resign from my position," Mushahidullah replied, adding that if the information minister fails, he should be the one to resign from his position.

As the back and forth between the minister and the senator continued, Senator Raza Rabbani, the former chairman of the house, took the floor and said that the behaviour shown by both sides was unprecedented and unbecoming.

"I have been in the Senate for 26 years; never have I witnessed such an environment [in all that time]," he said.

"Such an environment has been created that Senate proceedings have to be postponed. In such circumstances, you [the Speaker] should exercise your authority," he continued.

Senator Rabbani also pointed out that the Senate chairman's ruling cannot be challenged.

Later, the Senate chairman managed to broker a tentative truce between the two sides. However, soon after that, Chaudhry issued what was allegedly a list of all the 'members' of Senator Mushahidullah's family who are currently employed by the PIA.

The two were back at it when the proceedings resumed.

Anti-corruption_Pakistani
Oct 10, 2018 05:54pm

Fawad Chaudhry and PTI are becoming embarrassment for Pakistan.

Sincere Pakistani
Oct 10, 2018 05:59pm

I saw the battle btw those two, it look out Federal Minister has to show more restrain/etiquette here he was crossing limits.. Yes He is accusing Mushahid, but the hiring of his relative were done back in 1977-88 and Mushahid has joined PML-N in 90s with NS lalso came into actual power after 90s. He along with his relatives were in PIA till 1997(at max) and PIA was profit earning organization till late 90s. It's really make no sense to blame Mushahid ullah for PIA mess in last 19 years(hardly their fault if any will be equal to salt in flour).

Ajmal Milan
Oct 10, 2018 06:12pm

People like Mushahid they are the biggest beneficiaries of the cronyism and nepotism who plundered national exchequer. PTI must come hard against corrupt politicians of PMLN and PPP

Bill
Oct 10, 2018 06:18pm

Chaudhry targeted Mushahidullah on the floor of the National Assembly, accusing him of getting members of his family inducted into lucrative posts in the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) using latter's political clout. .. Then it is Mister Mushahidulllah whose family is responsible for running the PIA so poorly. The truth hurts. He obviously did use his influence.

Dr Haroon
Oct 10, 2018 06:20pm

Personal egos.

Umer
Oct 10, 2018 06:24pm

@Anti-corruption_Pakistani No, they are not, they are calling a spade a spade. Mushahidullah used his influence to recruit and promote his family in PIA. All Govt owned institutions are in losses some closed(Steel mill) in N-league's tenure. So please, if anything, PTI has put a right person as information minister who can tell the big mouths like Mushahidullah on their face what have they done to our Dear country.

F Khan
Oct 10, 2018 06:24pm

Fawad is the the last person you would want to represent your government as information minister.

