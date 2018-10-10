'I will steer you out of this difficult time,' PM Khan assures nation about economy
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday sought to allay concerns regarding an impending economic meltdown in the country, saying he will take the country out of this "difficult time".
Addressing a ceremony in connection with the launch of the Naya Pakistan Housing Project, Khan said he will present a roadmap before the nation listing steps the government will take to stabilise the economy.
The premier said he will "guide" the nation every week on his government's economic plans.
"Have courage, there is nothing to worry about," the prime minister said, assuring the nation that the turbulence in the economy won't last long.
Khan said an impression had been created in the last 48 hours "as if the sky is going to fall [or] the day of judgement is upon us", but instead sought to explain the issues faced by the economy.
He said the previous governments had taken loans recklessly, which has resulted in the country's debt ballooning from Rs6 trillion to Rs30 trillion in the past 10 years alone.
He said the previous PML-N government had started its term with a $3 billion current account deficit, but the 40-day-old Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government inherited an $18bn current account deficit.
Pakistan today faces a shortfall of $10-12 billion to pay its loans and purchase imports in the short term, he said, adding that his government has been debating seeking help from friendly countries and approaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout programme as well.
He reiterated that the government is seeking funds from external sources only for the short term, as the economic reforms and austerity measures initiated by his government "will take six months to show results".
Nation believes this leader as his record on charitable deeds shows - he is a doer.
Another lie. You are in government, now you can't survive with this incompetency
You are honest person wish you all the best Honorable PM Khan.
Go Pti!
Actually Imran Khan should have said " If I could become the Prime Minister of Pakistan when PTI didn't even win the last election then I can assure you I will also steer you out of this difficult time"
Could have done that even when he was in opposition. We had demonstrations for silliest of reasons. Why as opposition this could not have been checked?
PM your circumstances are not easy but you have coming 5 years to fix.
Hope and pray that IK knows what he is talking about.
No one can deny that the corrupt rule of PPP and PMLN has left us in this economical mess but the new government will steer out of this and put us on progress.Please recover the looted money and punish the guilty.
@RUMI I have to admit. This time I fully agree with your comment. Mr Khan has lost his credibility.
@Pro Democracy - Right-wing trolls take gratification by flooding such inane comments in their support for corrupt Sharifs.
Right man for the right job and at the right time, he is the greatest leader of our times, only person greater than him is Xi JinPing. IK will lead the nation for many decades changing landscape of Pakistan from developing to developed nation and a premier world power.
Let the tried and tested incompetent and certified looters to take over the country again.
Imran khan is a caver, he caved into religious parties demand, he caved into Chinese demands and now he is going to cave into demands by IMF. But in the end he will still mentain that he had no options.
We are with you and agree that economic mess is from 70 years of neglect and insincerity. but you have to follow principles for improving governance and the economy.
Hard times, if tackled with strong convictions always prove fruitful. Thumbs up
@RUMI - Denial, panic, threats, anger - those are very human responses to feeling guilt.
He'll take a u-turn on this statement in ..one..two..three..
Thanks Mr. PM. you are acting like an elected person and not behaving like a King who considers Pakistan as their state. I think NS consider himself as a Saudi shaikh and that thinking was his downtime.
Talk is cheap!
@Anti-corruption_Pakistani: Right-wing trolls show their true colours by impersonating!
@ExMohajirinUK Very well said.
@Pro Democracy, such an irresponsible statement.Are you kidding....
Nobody will trust the Prime Minister anymore.
@Pro Democracy - Do you have any suggestion for IK.
@Harmony-1© Time will tell if no action without courruption is of any good.
@Pro Democracy where is the lie and in what?? That he can’t do it? He has proven at many occasions he’s capable of leading people in the right direction. I guess you are one of the troll who can’t see across the street when it comes to facts but follows an agenda of lords and Kong’s.
@Harmony-1© Asalamualaikum brother :)
Go PTI!
@Harmony-1© Running country is not like a running a charitable organization. We can see what happensed is last 40 days.
Inshallah You will, we will support you. But lock up at least 100 people from PPP and PMLN, we are willing to give sacrifices, and our pain will be reduced when we see the plunderers jailed.
So for only words, nothing proven practically
IK needs the right people with right background to fix the problem! Not the politician-cum-finance-minster!
"Country's debt ballooning from $6 trillion to $30 trillion in the past 10 years alone." Are you sure it is in trillion?
He should be respected and believed at this moment.. Analysis and criticism on his performance only after three years...
@Harmony-1© He is good in charity, he should politics and only focus charity. Running a government is not his cup of tea
No doubt you are hones, but there is still no action against corruption in government departments ... waiting for action.
We believe in you IK!! Be honest and the nation is behind you.
The nation is with you.
Mr, P.M we trust you, thats why we have decided to not speak a single word against your govt for next 2 years at least. :-)
He needs couple of decades to bring our nation back on track.
@Pro Democracy - You have a very highly developed sense of denial.
Let's us do our work for Pakistan. You go think of your India.
But some thinking, why Pakistan landed in this condition? Blaming and victimizing previous governments is not enough.
first 50 days of the promised 100 days are already over Sir. And people have only seen U-Turns so far
@Harmony-1© : Agree that IK has a corruption free record but do you really think he is in charge? Commoners won't be able to survive price hikes anymore. They are living pay cheque to pay cheque and hardly making both ends meet. I understand IK just became PM but unfortunately we need to recover looted money and recover it quickly as masses are not in a condition to survive further financial hardships. The nation cannot afford anymore NROs regardless who ever is distributing them at their discretion. Prayers for the nation.
@Ali This guy cheated whole nation by getting PM position by rigged elections and you want to trust his words. Will you respect a captain or team who won match only because of fraud with help of empires. Face reality man
Keep the real power behind the power happy otherwise this govt will not last its term.
The people have still trust and belief in IK that he will steer out the country from the ongoing economic crisis through his long term and prudent economic policies. the focus of which, must be augmenting trade and decreasing imports. It is unfortunate to say that from the very first day, PTI Government is facing a daunting challenges at all levels including political, economic and administrative. The top tier bureaucracy is afraid of commitment of IK to make the country corruption free, therefore, they are trying to create hurdles and uncertainties in the functioning of the Government. The PTI must take some confidence building measures and gain confidence of bureaucracy by clarifying that he is not against all but only the corrupt officers, who were partner against crime with politicians.
Good start and wish you Gods blessings for a successful tenure as a PM. Please ignore the opposition since they decided to elect corrupt criminals and nations looters as their leaders who will always complain when stopped in their tracks to further their designs.
honest but bit selfish;
@taimoor khan He can begin by bringing exchange currency rate below 105