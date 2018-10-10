DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

'I will steer you out of this difficult time,' PM Khan assures nation about economy

Dawn.comUpdated October 10, 2018

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a gathering in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a gathering in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday sought to allay concerns regarding an impending economic meltdown in the country, saying he will take the country out of this "difficult time".

Addressing a ceremony in connection with the launch of the Naya Pakistan Housing Project, Khan said he will present a roadmap before the nation listing steps the government will take to stabilise the economy.

The premier said he will "guide" the nation every week on his government's economic plans.

Read: Economy cries for instant healing

"Have courage, there is nothing to worry about," the prime minister said, assuring the nation that the turbulence in the economy won't last long.

Khan said an impression had been created in the last 48 hours "as if the sky is going to fall [or] the day of judgement is upon us", but instead sought to explain the issues faced by the economy.

He said the previous governments had taken loans recklessly, which has resulted in the country's debt ballooning from Rs6 trillion to Rs30 trillion in the past 10 years alone.

He said the previous PML-N government had started its term with a $3 billion current account deficit, but the 40-day-old Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government inherited an $18bn current account deficit.

Pakistan today faces a shortfall of $10-12 billion to pay its loans and purchase imports in the short term, he said, adding that his government has been debating seeking help from friendly countries and approaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout programme as well.

He reiterated that the government is seeking funds from external sources only for the short term, as the economic reforms and austerity measures initiated by his government "will take six months to show results".

More to follow.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (49)

1000 characters
Harmony-1©
Oct 10, 2018 04:23pm

Nation believes this leader as his record on charitable deeds shows - he is a doer.

Recommend 0
Pro Democracy
Oct 10, 2018 04:24pm

Another lie. You are in government, now you can't survive with this incompetency

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Oct 10, 2018 04:27pm

You are honest person wish you all the best Honorable PM Khan.

Go Pti!

Recommend 0
RUMI
Oct 10, 2018 04:27pm

Actually Imran Khan should have said " If I could become the Prime Minister of Pakistan when PTI didn't even win the last election then I can assure you I will also steer you out of this difficult time"

Recommend 0
Billal
Oct 10, 2018 04:27pm

Could have done that even when he was in opposition. We had demonstrations for silliest of reasons. Why as opposition this could not have been checked?

Recommend 0
Malik
Oct 10, 2018 04:28pm

PM your circumstances are not easy but you have coming 5 years to fix.

Recommend 0
ExMohajirinUK
Oct 10, 2018 04:30pm

Hope and pray that IK knows what he is talking about.

Recommend 0
Justicefirst
Oct 10, 2018 04:31pm

No one can deny that the corrupt rule of PPP and PMLN has left us in this economical mess but the new government will steer out of this and put us on progress.Please recover the looted money and punish the guilty.

Recommend 0
Anti-corruption_Pakistani
Oct 10, 2018 04:32pm

@RUMI I have to admit. This time I fully agree with your comment. Mr Khan has lost his credibility.

Recommend 0
Harmony-1©
Oct 10, 2018 04:32pm

@Pro Democracy - Right-wing trolls take gratification by flooding such inane comments in their support for corrupt Sharifs.

Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 10, 2018 04:32pm

Right man for the right job and at the right time, he is the greatest leader of our times, only person greater than him is Xi JinPing. IK will lead the nation for many decades changing landscape of Pakistan from developing to developed nation and a premier world power.

Recommend 0
Hameed Gul
Oct 10, 2018 04:32pm

Let the tried and tested incompetent and certified looters to take over the country again.

Recommend 0
Sarfaraz
Oct 10, 2018 04:33pm

Imran khan is a caver, he caved into religious parties demand, he caved into Chinese demands and now he is going to cave into demands by IMF. But in the end he will still mentain that he had no options.

Recommend 0
Skkk
Oct 10, 2018 04:33pm

We are with you and agree that economic mess is from 70 years of neglect and insincerity. but you have to follow principles for improving governance and the economy.

Recommend 0
Masood Ahmad Khan
Oct 10, 2018 04:34pm

Hard times, if tackled with strong convictions always prove fruitful. Thumbs up

Recommend 0
Harmony-1©
Oct 10, 2018 04:35pm

@RUMI - Denial, panic, threats, anger - those are very human responses to feeling guilt.

Recommend 0
Najum
Oct 10, 2018 04:35pm

He'll take a u-turn on this statement in ..one..two..three..

Recommend 0
mani
Oct 10, 2018 04:35pm

Thanks Mr. PM. you are acting like an elected person and not behaving like a King who considers Pakistan as their state. I think NS consider himself as a Saudi shaikh and that thinking was his downtime.

Recommend 0
Khopdee
Oct 10, 2018 04:37pm

Talk is cheap!

Recommend 0
Harmony-1©
Oct 10, 2018 04:38pm

@Anti-corruption_Pakistani: Right-wing trolls show their true colours by impersonating!

Recommend 0
Aamir
Oct 10, 2018 04:39pm

@ExMohajirinUK Very well said.

Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 10, 2018 04:39pm

@Pro Democracy, such an irresponsible statement.Are you kidding....

Recommend 0
RUMI
Oct 10, 2018 04:39pm

Nobody will trust the Prime Minister anymore.

Recommend 0
Ajmal
Oct 10, 2018 04:39pm

@Pro Democracy - Do you have any suggestion for IK.

Recommend 0
Rana
Oct 10, 2018 04:41pm

@Harmony-1© Time will tell if no action without courruption is of any good.

Recommend 0
Crusoe
Oct 10, 2018 04:41pm

@Pro Democracy where is the lie and in what?? That he can’t do it? He has proven at many occasions he’s capable of leading people in the right direction. I guess you are one of the troll who can’t see across the street when it comes to facts but follows an agenda of lords and Kong’s.

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Oct 10, 2018 04:42pm

@Harmony-1© Asalamualaikum brother :)

Go PTI!

Recommend 0
Syed Amin
Oct 10, 2018 04:43pm

@Harmony-1© Running country is not like a running a charitable organization. We can see what happensed is last 40 days.

Recommend 0
Ahmed Mobeen
Oct 10, 2018 04:43pm

Inshallah You will, we will support you. But lock up at least 100 people from PPP and PMLN, we are willing to give sacrifices, and our pain will be reduced when we see the plunderers jailed.

Recommend 0
MSD
Oct 10, 2018 04:44pm

So for only words, nothing proven practically

Recommend 0
Mushahid
Oct 10, 2018 04:44pm

IK needs the right people with right background to fix the problem! Not the politician-cum-finance-minster!

Recommend 0
Shashank Misra
Oct 10, 2018 04:45pm

"Country's debt ballooning from $6 trillion to $30 trillion in the past 10 years alone." Are you sure it is in trillion?

Recommend 0
Sachin Kunkolienkar
Oct 10, 2018 04:45pm

He should be respected and believed at this moment.. Analysis and criticism on his performance only after three years...

Recommend 0
Pro Democracy
Oct 10, 2018 04:46pm

@Harmony-1© He is good in charity, he should politics and only focus charity. Running a government is not his cup of tea

Recommend 0
Nazir Ahmed
Oct 10, 2018 04:48pm

No doubt you are hones, but there is still no action against corruption in government departments ... waiting for action.

Recommend 0
Markhor
Oct 10, 2018 04:48pm

We believe in you IK!! Be honest and the nation is behind you.

Recommend 0
Iftikhar Husain
Oct 10, 2018 04:49pm

The nation is with you.

Recommend 0
asad
Oct 10, 2018 04:50pm

Mr, P.M we trust you, thats why we have decided to not speak a single word against your govt for next 2 years at least. :-)

Recommend 0
taimoor khan
Oct 10, 2018 04:52pm

He needs couple of decades to bring our nation back on track.

Recommend 0
Harmony-1©
Oct 10, 2018 04:52pm

@Pro Democracy - You have a very highly developed sense of denial.

Let's us do our work for Pakistan. You go think of your India.

Recommend 0
Himmat
Oct 10, 2018 04:53pm

But some thinking, why Pakistan landed in this condition? Blaming and victimizing previous governments is not enough.

Recommend 0
ISHIKA
Oct 10, 2018 04:55pm

first 50 days of the promised 100 days are already over Sir. And people have only seen U-Turns so far

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Oct 10, 2018 04:55pm

@Harmony-1© : Agree that IK has a corruption free record but do you really think he is in charge? Commoners won't be able to survive price hikes anymore. They are living pay cheque to pay cheque and hardly making both ends meet. I understand IK just became PM but unfortunately we need to recover looted money and recover it quickly as masses are not in a condition to survive further financial hardships. The nation cannot afford anymore NROs regardless who ever is distributing them at their discretion. Prayers for the nation.

Recommend 0
Pro Democracy
Oct 10, 2018 04:56pm

@Ali This guy cheated whole nation by getting PM position by rigged elections and you want to trust his words. Will you respect a captain or team who won match only because of fraud with help of empires. Face reality man

Recommend 0
Harmony-1©
Oct 10, 2018 04:56pm

Keep the real power behind the power happy otherwise this govt will not last its term.

Recommend 0
Jalbani Baloch
Oct 10, 2018 04:57pm

The people have still trust and belief in IK that he will steer out the country from the ongoing economic crisis through his long term and prudent economic policies. the focus of which, must be augmenting trade and decreasing imports. It is unfortunate to say that from the very first day, PTI Government is facing a daunting challenges at all levels including political, economic and administrative. The top tier bureaucracy is afraid of commitment of IK to make the country corruption free, therefore, they are trying to create hurdles and uncertainties in the functioning of the Government. The PTI must take some confidence building measures and gain confidence of bureaucracy by clarifying that he is not against all but only the corrupt officers, who were partner against crime with politicians.

Recommend 0
SUMAIRA
Oct 10, 2018 04:57pm

Good start and wish you Gods blessings for a successful tenure as a PM. Please ignore the opposition since they decided to elect corrupt criminals and nations looters as their leaders who will always complain when stopped in their tracks to further their designs.

Recommend 0
enam
Oct 10, 2018 04:58pm

honest but bit selfish;

Recommend 0
ISHIKA
Oct 10, 2018 04:59pm

@taimoor khan He can begin by bringing exchange currency rate below 105

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The bride hunt

The bride hunt

Rafia Zakaria
Women have not amassed enough power to actually overthrow the patriarchal system that was at the core of arranged

Editorial

Updated October 10, 2018

IMF decision

IT took a crisis to get the government to focus on reality, but it finally happened. The government’s announcement...
Updated October 10, 2018

Irreversible penalty

ON World Day Against the Death Penalty, the question once again arises: should the state — consisting of human...
October 10, 2018

Punjab’s gender initiatives

ENDING gender-based violence not only requires commitment from policymakers but also support from civil society and...
Updated October 09, 2018

Economic predicament

After IMF, the next clock to start ticking on a massive government decision could be on the circular debt.
October 09, 2018

Mental health

‘YOUNG people and mental health in a changing world’ — the theme for Mental Health Day 2018, which falls...
Updated October 09, 2018

Snow leopard losses

ALTHOUGH not entirely unexpected, it is still regrettable that the country’s efforts at conservation and the...