DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

China has no objection to Saudi investment in CPEC: Ambassador

Syed Ali ShahUpdated October 10, 2018

Email

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing at the Quetta Press Club. —DawnNewsTV
Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing at the Quetta Press Club. —DawnNewsTV

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing on Wednesday said China had no objection to Saudi Arabia investing in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

"We welcome investment in CPEC," the ambassador told journalists at the Quetta Press Club.

Following Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Saudia Arabia last month, the government had announced that the kingdom has signed grant agreements with Pakistan to finance three road infrastructure and energy projects under CPEC.

The government, however, had clarified that Saudi Arabia would not be made part of the $50 billion CPEC framework and the kingdom’s proposed investments would fall under a separate bilateral arrangement.

“The framework between China and Pakistan is bilateral and Saudi Arabia is not entering that framework as a third-party investor, rather the base of CPEC will be broadened and its pace will be expedited,” Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiar had said during a press conference.

Also read: Dealing with the Saudis

During his visit to Quetta, Ambassador Jing also addressed the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry and met people from a broad cross-section of society.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing briefing the media.

He stated that after the formation of the new government, CPEC had been reviewed and consensus had been developed over the inclusion of new projects.

"Both sides will keep working on the ongoing projects under CPEC and have them finished as scheduled," Jing said of the projects that are already underway.

"For the next stage of the project, we will focus on joint ventures and the social sector. We have also decided that more resources should be given to the western provinces," he revealed.

He expressed the desire to link the mega project to Central Asian states via Afghanistan. He said CPEC would open new vistas of development and prosperity in the region.

The Chinese Ambassador stated that CPEC had entered "a new era" and that jobs would be created for the people of Pakistan through its various projects. He said Balochistan offers numerous opportunities to investors in terms of agriculture, livestock, mines and minerals.

At the chamber of commerce, businessmen urged the Chinese ambassador to establish a Chinese consulate in Quetta to address their business needs. The ambassador promised the business community that their request would be discussed with Chinese higher ups.

CPEC PROJECTS
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

1000 characters
Zak
Oct 10, 2018 04:27pm

China is the True friend of Pakistan

Recommend 0
Dk
Oct 10, 2018 04:37pm

Maybe the Saudis have an objection?

Recommend 0
ExMohajirinUK
Oct 10, 2018 04:37pm

@Zak for today?

Recommend 0
Ghosh
Oct 10, 2018 04:40pm

@Zak : We shall find out soon.

Recommend 0
Crusoe
Oct 10, 2018 04:43pm

China has never had a problem with other investments because China herself has invited more than 70 countries to join OBOR but our so called political class has tainted Pakistan’s stance on those investments.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 10, 2018 04:48pm

Great, sensible, mature, true, educated and intelligent statement made by the Chinese ambassador before the journalists at the famous press club in the historic Balouchistan capital city of Quetta, Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Well done and keep it up.

Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 10, 2018 04:49pm

But Saudi is not interested. Why do we keep going around in circles?

Recommend 0
Bpd
Oct 10, 2018 05:00pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad it's U trun strategy everywhere

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The bride hunt

The bride hunt

Rafia Zakaria
Women have not amassed enough power to actually overthrow the patriarchal system that was at the core of arranged

Editorial

Updated October 10, 2018

IMF decision

IT took a crisis to get the government to focus on reality, but it finally happened. The government’s announcement...
Updated October 10, 2018

Irreversible penalty

ON World Day Against the Death Penalty, the question once again arises: should the state — consisting of human...
October 10, 2018

Punjab’s gender initiatives

ENDING gender-based violence not only requires commitment from policymakers but also support from civil society and...
Updated October 09, 2018

Economic predicament

After IMF, the next clock to start ticking on a massive government decision could be on the circular debt.
October 09, 2018

Mental health

‘YOUNG people and mental health in a changing world’ — the theme for Mental Health Day 2018, which falls...
Updated October 09, 2018

Snow leopard losses

ALTHOUGH not entirely unexpected, it is still regrettable that the country’s efforts at conservation and the...