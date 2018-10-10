DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan build formidable lead against Australia on Day 4 of first Test

AFPOctober 10, 2018

Email

The fourth day of the Test series between Pakistan and Australia is underway in UAE.— Photo/File
The fourth day of the Test series between Pakistan and Australia is underway in UAE.— Photo/File

Pakistan lost two wickets but still built a formidable 435-run lead over Australia by lunch on day four of the first Test in Dubai on Wednesday.

Pakistan went to the interval at 155 for five in their second innings, with Asad Shafiq on 22 and Babar Azam unbeaten on 23.

Pakistan, who were 45 for three overnight, have five sessions remaining to go one-up in the two-match series on a wearing Dubai pitch which is taking a turn.

Pakistan made 482 in their first innings while in reply Australia was dismissed for 202.

Jon Holland, who took the key wicket of Azhar Ali for four on Tuesday, dismissed opener Imam-ul-Haq for 48, caught and bowled off a flighted delivery.

Debutant Marnus Labuschagne then had Haris Sohail caught close to the slips for 39, leaving Pakistan at 110-4.

Sohail and Imam added 65 runs for the fourth wicket.

Holland has figures of 3-71 from 16 overs while off-spinner Nathan Lyon has yet to take a wicket.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Aldab
Oct 10, 2018 02:49pm

Sarfaraz did not bat by fear of getting out.....500 should be on board......

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The bride hunt

The bride hunt

Rafia Zakaria
Women have not amassed enough power to actually overthrow the patriarchal system that was at the core of arranged

Editorial

Updated October 10, 2018

IMF decision

IT took a crisis to get the government to focus on reality, but it finally happened. The government’s announcement...
Updated October 10, 2018

Irreversible penalty

ON World Day Against the Death Penalty, the question once again arises: should the state — consisting of human...
October 10, 2018

Punjab’s gender initiatives

ENDING gender-based violence not only requires commitment from policymakers but also support from civil society and...
Updated October 09, 2018

Economic predicament

After IMF, the next clock to start ticking on a massive government decision could be on the circular debt.
October 09, 2018

Mental health

‘YOUNG people and mental health in a changing world’ — the theme for Mental Health Day 2018, which falls...
Updated October 09, 2018

Snow leopard losses

ALTHOUGH not entirely unexpected, it is still regrettable that the country’s efforts at conservation and the...