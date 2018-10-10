DAWN.COM

Abbas's triple brings Pakistan closer to win over Australia

AFPUpdated October 10, 2018

Pakistani cricketer Muhammad Abbas (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australian batsman Shaun Marsh. —AFP
The fourth day of the Test series between Pakistan and Australia finished with Australia at 136-3. — Photo/File
Hard-working fast bowler Mohammad Abbas took three wickets in seven balls to bring Pakistan closer to victory in the first Test against Australia in Dubai on Wednesday.

The right-arm medium pacer dismissed Aaron Finch (49) and the Marsh brothers — Shaun and Mitchell —for ducks as Australia slumped from 87 without loss to finish the fourth day at 136-3.

At stumps, opener Usman Khawaja was batting on a fighting 50 and Travis Head on 34 as the pair had added an invaluable 49 for the unbroken fourth wicket stand to prolong Australia's resistance on a weary and spinning Dubai stadium pitch.

Pakistan will need seven more wickets while Australia require another 326 runs for an improbable victory to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, with the second Test starting in Abu Dhabi from October 16.

Abbas said he was “happy to be among the wickets”.

“I used the crease to bring the ball in and got wickets from those deliveries,” he said.

“We need seven more wickets so, God willing, we will get them and get this win for which we have worked very hard and it will be good to take a lead in the series.”

Australian replay

It was an action replay of the first innings as Australian openers put on 87 — they made 142 in their total of 202 on Tuesday — as Finch was trapped leg-before soon after tea with a sharp incoming delivery from Abbas.

Finch, who took an unsuccessful review, hit five boundaries in his knock.

Two balls later Abbas had the elder Marsh caught behind and in his next over trapped Mitchell right in front of the stumps only to get the decision on review.

But it was Finch and Khawaja in the afternoon session who batted with resolve.

Pakistan-born Khawaja, who top scored for Australia with 85 in the first innings, held one end intact with resolute batting, having so far hit six boundaries.

Abbas has figures of 3-26 to add to his four wickets in the first innings, but leg-spinner Yasir Shah was still wicketless in the match.

If Australia still wish to win this match they will have to rewrite the history books as the highest chase in all Test cricket is West Indies's 418-7, made against Australia at Antigua in 2003.

Pakistan, who were 45 for three overnight, declared 7.5 overs after lunch on 181-6 at the fall of Asad Shafiq's wicket for 41.

Pakistan made 482 in their first innings while in reply Australia were dismissed for 202.

Jon Holland, who took the key wicket of Azhar Ali for four on Tuesday, dismissed opener Imam-ul-Haq for 48, caught and bowled off a flighted delivery.

Debutant Marnus Labuschagne then had Haris Sohail caught close to the slips for 39, leaving Pakistan at 110-4. Sohail and Imam had added 65 runs for the fourth wicket.

Holland had figures of 3-83 from 20 overs while off-spinner Nathan Lyon took 2-58.

Aldab
Oct 10, 2018 02:49pm

Sarfaraz did not bat by fear of getting out.....500 should be on board......

Recommend 0
Sarai Alamgir
Oct 10, 2018 03:39pm

Pak declared 50 runs too early, if this test is drawn or if Aussies win, then Sarfraz should be removed. His captaincy, keeping and batting are not worth him being in the team at this stage. Im a fan of him, but im a bigger fan of the green shirts.

Recommend 0
Mahen
Oct 10, 2018 03:41pm

Lions at home

Recommend 0
Harmony-1©
Oct 10, 2018 04:11pm

@Mahen - Mahen ji, if you really must talk about away series, then just look at the latest test series, your team lost 4-1 in England. Whilst Pakistan did better 1-1.

Recommend 0
Alam Brohi
Oct 10, 2018 04:11pm

Its nothing to do with the captain. The opening bowling has one problem, and that is wahab riaz. Why is he in the playing eleven? Can somebody please explain. Where is Junaid Khan, or Mir Hamza? Why are they being kept out? wahab riaz is worse than amir on these pitches.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 10, 2018 04:36pm

With one more day to go in this test match, yet another challenge for the green-shirts to bowl out the Aussies in the second inning within the target of a huge and massive total of 435 runs in the final inning. Let's see what happens next?

Recommend 0
ISHIKA
Oct 10, 2018 05:00pm

The latest star Bilal is 33 year old why is Shaheen Afridi not playing, need young blood

Recommend 0
UA
Oct 10, 2018 05:06pm

@Mahen today, everyone is a lion at home. Name one team that has consistently produced favorable results touring major test playing nations.

Recommend 0
Inder
Oct 10, 2018 05:31pm

Are Pakistan playing to save the match? Should have declared earlier.

Recommend 0
N. Rahim, Toronto
Oct 10, 2018 06:51pm

@Sarai Alamgir Sarfaraz has done a great job. He should not be removed as yet. The team is rebuilding under him.

Recommend 0
wsyed
Oct 10, 2018 07:17pm

Australia still has a chance to win, they are very much in the game. Poor captaincy on part of Sarfraz to let Australia back in the game, Pakistan will face some nervous times on final day unless they can take early wickets.

Recommend 0
dos cents
Oct 10, 2018 07:37pm

@Harmony-1© Had you watched the series, you would have probably realized baring one game, how close the series really was. But what ever makes you sleeps better.

Recommend 0

