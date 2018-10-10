Karachi police chief forbids cops from asking couples for proof of marriage

The Karachi police chief has discouraged cops from harassing couples and asking them to prove that they are married.

In a notification dated Oct 9 newly appointed Additional Inspector General of Police Amir Sheikh noted: "There is a general complaint that policemen in mobiles and motorcycles harass and humiliate couples by asking them to show 'nikahnama' to prove their credentials as husband and wife."

"You are hereby directed to issue strict instructions to the subordinate staff not to demand 'nikahnama' from any person. In future, such complaints shall not be tolerated and action against supervising officers will also be initiated," the notification added.

The letter was addressed to the Deputy Inspector Generals (DIG) South, West and East Zones Karachi, Javed Alam Odho, Khadim Hussain Rind and Amir Farooqui.