Karachi police chief forbids cops from asking couples for proof of marriage

Imtiaz AliUpdated October 10, 2018

DIG South Javed Alam Odho (R) and Karachi police chief Amir Ahmed Sheikh (L) speak to the media. ─ DawnNewsTV
The Karachi police chief has discouraged cops from harassing couples and asking them to prove that they are married.

In a notification dated Oct 9 newly appointed Additional Inspector General of Police Amir Sheikh noted: "There is a general complaint that policemen in mobiles and motorcycles harass and humiliate couples by asking them to show 'nikahnama' to prove their credentials as husband and wife."

"You are hereby directed to issue strict instructions to the subordinate staff not to demand 'nikahnama' from any person. In future, such complaints shall not be tolerated and action against supervising officers will also be initiated," the notification added.

The letter was addressed to the Deputy Inspector Generals (DIG) South, West and East Zones Karachi, Javed Alam Odho, Khadim Hussain Rind and Amir Farooqui.

Najum
Oct 10, 2018 01:21pm

Good one. It was disgusting to begin with.

Recommend 0
Pak-UK
Oct 10, 2018 01:25pm

Very well done.

Recommend 0
Shah
Oct 10, 2018 01:25pm

Seriously, why is this even a problem. Who in their right minds goes around with their Nikkah Nama in the pockets?

Recommend 0
M.S
Oct 10, 2018 01:29pm

Absolutely good move. The Police has nothing to do with going around asking people to prove their marriage. Moral Policing by Law Enforcing Units is not required, it should be left to the person's own conscience & upbringing to decide themselves! If they are found in compromising activity, legal recourse including arresting and proving themselves in Court of Law should be the way to go!

Recommend 0
Jalbani Baloch
Oct 10, 2018 01:34pm

That is a good step and it must be appreciated. The police has no right to ask for marriage contract, which nobody carries while travelling in the city or outside. However, it must be mandatory for the people to carry their CNICs to prove their identity, as and when demanded, by the Law Enforcing Agencies.

Recommend 0
L.Ahmad
Oct 10, 2018 01:53pm

Very wise and sensible decision.

Recommend 0
Atif Khan
Oct 10, 2018 01:54pm

Good decisiin. Focus on justice. Leave morality for cuvil society to determine by itself.

Recommend 0
Taha
Oct 10, 2018 01:55pm

All of us have suffered at hands of police in name of nikahnama ... it was only a way to humiliate and take advantage from vulnerable couples . No where in the world any one asks for such evidence . Only in the land of pure this happens

Recommend 0
Karachi Wala
Oct 10, 2018 02:20pm

Welcome to 18th century. This harassment by cops should have been stopped long ago.

Recommend 0
Amjad
Oct 10, 2018 02:32pm

Policemen will find other ways to harass the couple. For example, It has been heard that policemen caught the youngsters sitting at the sea view beach and saying "we have seen you involved in unethical activity" or "you have to accompany us to the police station to ascertain that you are husband and wife". The police system needs to be revamped and their mentality towards the people also requires complete overhaul..

Recommend 0
hani
Oct 10, 2018 02:47pm

Papers please

Recommend 0
hani
Oct 10, 2018 02:48pm

Take a pic of your nikkah naamah and store it in the cloud for easy access. You don't need to carry the hard copy with you just your phone. Wedding pictures and supporting affidavits would help too.

Recommend 0
Harmony-1©
Oct 10, 2018 02:54pm

@Shah - It was just a tactic to get bribe from the hapless people.

Recommend 0
Reality Bites
Oct 10, 2018 02:56pm

I have been a victim of this harassment by plain clothed so called police on Clifton beach in the 90's. Another one of Zia ul Haq's misguided ideas.

Recommend 0
Arij Khan
Oct 10, 2018 02:59pm

Finally some positive moves from a force which had long ago lost the respect of the people.

Recommend 0
Hamed Quraishi
Oct 10, 2018 03:01pm

finally some are using their brains.

Recommend 0
Noman
Oct 10, 2018 03:22pm

@hani why is there even a need to do that?

Recommend 0

